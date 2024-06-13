x

The US Supreme Court Rules to Preserve Access to Abortion Pill Mifepristone

June 13, 2024
By Associated Press
Ruth Glenn
FILE - Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled unanimously to preserve access to the abortion pill mifepristone, a pill used in the most common way to end a pregnancy. The medication was used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the United States last year.

The ruling is the court’s first abortion decision since conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago.

The justices ruled that abortion opponents lacked the legal right to sue over the federal Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the medication, mifepristone, and the FDA’s subsequent actions to ease access to it.

The case had threatened to restrict access to mifepristone across the country, including in states where abortion remains legal.

FILE – Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women’s Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 16, 2022. The Supreme Court on Thursday, June 13, 2024, unanimously preserved access to the medication that was used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the U.S. last year, in the court’s first abortion decision since conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

What is Mifepristone?
More than 6 million people have used mifepristone since 2000. Mifepristone blocks the hormone progesterone and primes the uterus to respond to the contraction-causing effect of a second drug, misoprostol. The two-drug regimen has been used to end a pregnancy through 10 weeks gestation.

US Wholesale Prices Dropped in May, Adding to Evidence that Inflation Pressures are Cooling

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale price increases fell in May, the latest sign that inflation pressures in the United States may be easing as the Federal Reserve considers a timetable for cutting interest rates.

The Number of Americans Filing for Jobless Benefits Jumps to the Highest Level in 10 Months
Newtown High Graduates Told to Honor 20 Classmates Killed as First-Graders ‘Today and Every Day’

After Rare Flash Flood Emergency, Florida Prepares for More Heavy Rainfall in Coming Days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A tropical disturbance has brought a rare flash flood emergency to much of southern Florida as residents prepared to weather more heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

NICOSIA - Following Greece’s agreement with Egypt to take in as many as 10,000 seasonal workers for agricultural jobs, Cyprus will be getting 1000 after a deal was worked out at the International Labor Conference (ILC) held in Geneva.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale price increases fell in May, the latest sign that inflation pressures in the United States may be easing as the Federal Reserve considers a timetable for cutting interest rates.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Lionel Messi won the World Cup in 2022, won the Copa America in 2021, and wants to show he has the hunger to win some more.

