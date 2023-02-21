x

February 21, 2023

The US Should Support Dialogue With Turkey with Two Clear Red Lines, Tsipras Says

February 21, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ ΑΛΕΞΗ ΤΣΙΠΡΑ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΥΠΕΞ ΤΩΝ ΗΠΑ ANTONY BLINKEN(ANDREA BONETTI/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ/EUROKINISSI)
Meeting between SYRIZA President Alexis Tsipras and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Tuesday 21 February 2023. (ANDREA BONETTI/PRESS OFFICE OF SYRIZA/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Greek-American and Greek-Turkish relations as well as the developments in Ukraine dominated the meeting held on Tuesday between the leader of main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, Alexis Tsipras, and the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, according to a statement from SYRIZA.

Tsipras stressed the importance of the development of the multi-level Greek-American strategic cooperation on a mutually beneficial basis, in a way that will strengthen Greece’s role as a pillar of peace and stability, as well as an energy and economic pillar in the new structure of the area.

He also noted that the war in Ukraine led to greater tension in Greek-Turkish relations, with an increase in Turkish aggression and competition in the southern wing of NATO, adding that the role of the US cannot be limited to selling weapons to Greece and issuing statements in the aftermath of violations, nor to sending messages of tolerance to Turkish aggression (Eastmed pipeline, F-16 sale).

In addition, according to the same announcement, he underlined that the climate of solidarity and cooperation after the deadly earthquakes in Turkey must be used to create a new dynamic in Greek-Turkish relations by promoting a meaningful dialogue on the basis of international law with a view to resorting to Hague for the continental shelf/EEZ. In this context, he stated that the US has a critical role to play by putting pressure on Turkey to advance this dialogue with two clear red lines that are consistent with the principles of the territorial integrity of Greece and its right to defend the territorial integrity of its islands with a military presence.

