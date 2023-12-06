x

December 6, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

SPORTS

The UK Apologizes to Families of 97 Liverpool Soccer Fans Killed at Hillsborough 34 Years Ago

December 6, 2023
By Associated Press
Britain Hillsborough Disaster
FILE - Fans hold up a tribute to the victims of the Hillsborough disaster before the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. The British government apologized Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 to the families of 97 Liverpool soccer fans who died after a stadium crush 34 years ago, as it introduced a charter it said will sharply diminish the chances that others will endure the kinds of injustices they suffered. (AP Photo/Jon Super, file)

LONDON (AP) — The British government apologized Wednesday to the families of 97 Liverpool soccer fans who died after a stadium crush 34 years ago, as it introduced a charter it said will sharply diminish the chances that others will endure the kinds of injustices they suffered.

However, it refused to back calls from campaigners to legally require public bodies, including police, to tell the truth and proactively cooperate with official investigations and inquiries in cases of public disasters.

The so-called Hillsborough disaster happened on April 15, 1989. More than 2,000 Liverpool fans at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield were allowed to flood into a standing-room section behind a goal with the 54,000-capacity stadium already nearly full for a match against Nottingham Forest.

An original inquest recorded verdicts of accidental death, which the families of the victims refused to accept. Those verdicts were overturned in 2012 after a far-reaching inquiry into the disaster that examined previously secret documents and exposed wrongdoing and mistakes by police. In 2016, a jury found that the victims were “unlawfully killed.”

FILE – A Liverpool fan pays his respects to the fans who died in the 1989 Hillsborough Stadium tragedy outside the Anfield Hillsborough memorial ahead of an English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Sunday Sept. 23, 2012. The British government apologized Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 to the families of 97 Liverpool soccer fans who died after a stadium crush 34 years ago, as it introduced a charter it said will sharply diminish the chances that others will endure the kinds of injustices they suffered. (AP Photo/Clint Hughes, file)

The proposed “Hillsborough Law” would have incorporated a “duty of candor” on public authorities and officials in such cases.

Instead, a “Hillsborough Charter” would see public bodies pledge to tell the truth in the wake of public tragedies whatever the impact on their reputation. The government said it is not aware of any gaps in legislation that would further encourage a culture of candor among public bodies and their representatives.

The new charter comes six years after a report from James Jones, the former bishop of Liverpool, who was commissioned to learn the lessons of the disaster and a subsequent cover-up.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk issued an apology on behalf of the government for the way the families were treated over the decades and for the delay in its response to the report.

“It doesn’t provide closure for the families of course,” Chalk said. “Grief is indeed a journey without a destination but today is a milestone on that journey.”

Hooliganism was rife in English soccer throughout the 1980s, and there were immediate attempts to assign blame on the Liverpool fans and defend the policing operation. A false narrative that blamed drunken, ticketless and rowdy Liverpool fans was created by police, a narrative that was only turned around by the tireless campaign of the bereaved families.

Organizations that have already signed on to the “Hillsborough Charter” include the National Police Chiefs’ Council, College of Policing and Crown Prosecution Service.

“The Hillsborough families have suffered multiple injustices: The loss of 97 lives, the blaming of the fans and the unforgiveable institutional defensiveness by public bodies,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said. “I am profoundly sorry for what they have been through.”


By PAN PYLAS Associated Press

RELATED

International
Former Champion Wozniacki Awarded one of the First Wild Cards for 2024 Australian Open

Former No. 1-ranked Caroline Wozniacki has been awarded one of the first wild cards for the 2024 Australian Open, and is planning on bringing her two young children to the scene of her biggest Grand Slam triumph.

SPORTS
Pep Guardiola Predicts Another Premier League Title for Man City, Despite Winless Run
SPORTS
Man United Bars Reporters after Stories about Manager Erik ten Hag as Problems Mount for Dutchman

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Lebanon’s Christians Feel the Heat of Climate Change in Its Sacred Forest and Valley (Vid)

BCHARRE, Lebanon (AP) — Majestic cedar trees towered over dozens of Lebanese Christians gathered outside a small mid-19th century chapel hidden in a mountain forest to celebrate the Feast of the Transfiguration, the miracle where Jesus Christ, on a mountaintop, shined with light before his disciples.

ATHENS – On the occasion of the centenary of the birth of Maria Callas, widely considered the greatest diva in the history of opera, the Hellenic Institute of Cultural Diplomacy-U.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two months after his historic ouster as House speaker, Republican Rep.

LONDON (AP) — The British government apologized Wednesday to the families of 97 Liverpool soccer fans who died after a stadium crush 34 years ago, as it introduced a charter it said will sharply diminish the chances that others will endure the kinds of injustices they suffered.

CAIRO (AP) — A cargo ship broke down in Egypt's Suez Canal on Wednesday and crashed into a bridge over the crucial waterway, authorities said, adding that the incident did not disrupt traffic through the canal.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.