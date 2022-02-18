x

February 18, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.13 USD

NYC 48ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Society

The Twelfth Man: Another Suspect Held in Soccer Rivalry Murder

February 18, 2022
By The National Herald
Greece Fan Violence
FILE - Police officers in escort three men to the courthouse in the northe port city of Thessaloniki , Greece, on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

THESSALONIKI – Greek police arrested a 12th suspect in the murder of 19-year-old Alkis Kambanos who was attacked, along with two of his friends, by a gang of men because they were supporters of a rival soccer team.

None of the suspects have been named but Kathimerini said the 21-year-0ld man who was picked up was jailed after appearing before an examining magistrate after a prosecutor said the case would be fast-tracked.

He was said to have been driving one of three getaway cars captured on video speeding away from the scence of the sidewalk attack on Feb. 1 in which Kambanos was hit in the head with a crowbar and stabbed in the leg with a curved karambit knife, left to bleed to death.

The attackers were reportedly fans of the PAOK soccer team and assaulted the victims after asking which them they supported and were told it was Aris, the other team in Greece’s second-largest city, rife with hooligans.

The suspect denied taking direct part in the attack, saying he had stayed in the car, although he admitted that three of the other suspects had been passengers in the vehicle, the report said.

He was said to have testified that he knew a 25-year-old who has admitted carrying the knife used in the attack, which police found later near the scene after being tipped off by neighbors and witnesses.

Another suspect reportedly used also used a scythe to attack Kambanos and two of the victim’s friends, who were injured and will testify about the assault that shocked the country for its ferocity and senselessness.

The 12th suspect said he didn’t know the man carrying the scythe or another charged in the case, the report added and denied knowing the passengers in his car were carrying weapons.

The suspects allegedly happened upon the victim by chance while on their way to attack a club of Aris supporters and didn’t stop the attack even with Kambanos begged them to cease hitting him.

The suspect denied being a member of organized PAOK supporters, adding that he had never taken part in clashes between hooligans but the report it wasn’t believed credible by the magistrate.

RELATED

Society
No More Free Movement Passes for Greece’s COVID-19 Re-Infected

ATHENS – Proof of recovery from COVID-19 will no longer be accepted in Greece for those who were reinfected, now barred from access to most public gathering sports apart from supermarkets and pharmacies.

Society
Mother of Kidnapped Greek Businessman Wants Proof of Life
Society
Report Says Greece Pushed Back Two African Refugees Found Drowned

Top Stories

Politics

NEW YORK – New York Mayor Eric Adams met with representatives of the Greek-American community at Gracie Mansion in Manhattan on February 15.

Society

ATHENS — Efstratia Mavrapidou, who was part of a trio of older Greek women who gained international attention at the height of Europe's most recent mass migration wave for helping refugees on the island of Lesbos, has died at age 96.

Politics

ATHENS – With the memories of American support for a brutal junta rule in Greece fading almost half a century after it ended, an expanded US military presence in the country and investor interest has shifted Greece more toward the US, and away from Russia.

Church

General News

Video

Rescuers Save 280 After Night Fire on Greece-Italy Ferry Trip (Video)

ATHENS — Firefighters and rescuers raced to free two truck drivers still trapped in a burning ferry off northwestern Greece Friday after most of the nearly 300 people on board were evacuated, while authorities said another 11 people were reported missing.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings