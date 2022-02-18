The Twelfth Man: Another Suspect Held in Soccer Rivalry Murder

Society

FILE - Police officers in escort three men to the courthouse in the northe port city of Thessaloniki , Greece, on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

THESSALONIKI – Greek police arrested a 12th suspect in the murder of 19-year-old Alkis Kambanos who was attacked, along with two of his friends, by a gang of men because they were supporters of a rival soccer team.

None of the suspects have been named but Kathimerini said the 21-year-0ld man who was picked up was jailed after appearing before an examining magistrate after a prosecutor said the case would be fast-tracked.

He was said to have been driving one of three getaway cars captured on video speeding away from the scence of the sidewalk attack on Feb. 1 in which Kambanos was hit in the head with a crowbar and stabbed in the leg with a curved karambit knife, left to bleed to death.

The attackers were reportedly fans of the PAOK soccer team and assaulted the victims after asking which them they supported and were told it was Aris, the other team in Greece’s second-largest city, rife with hooligans.

The suspect denied taking direct part in the attack, saying he had stayed in the car, although he admitted that three of the other suspects had been passengers in the vehicle, the report said.

He was said to have testified that he knew a 25-year-old who has admitted carrying the knife used in the attack, which police found later near the scene after being tipped off by neighbors and witnesses.

Another suspect reportedly used also used a scythe to attack Kambanos and two of the victim’s friends, who were injured and will testify about the assault that shocked the country for its ferocity and senselessness.

The 12th suspect said he didn’t know the man carrying the scythe or another charged in the case, the report added and denied knowing the passengers in his car were carrying weapons.

The suspects allegedly happened upon the victim by chance while on their way to attack a club of Aris supporters and didn’t stop the attack even with Kambanos begged them to cease hitting him.

The suspect denied being a member of organized PAOK supporters, adding that he had never taken part in clashes between hooligans but the report it wasn’t believed credible by the magistrate.