The Trump Phenomenon and the Law

Editorial

Former President Donald Trump laughs while looking over the 18th hole during the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

After the latest and fourth indictment of Donald Trump for criminal acts, which took place last week, the questions that are raised more urgently than ever are, firstly, whose interests will prevail: those of the state or those of Trump? And secondly, is he subject to the laws of the state or not?

What is certain is that Trump is an unusually gifted political demagogue who evokes intense emotions among people. You either love Trump passionately or strongly dislike him. There is no middle ground. The result is that few politicians in the last century – perhaps only Richard Nixon before him, fifty years ago – have divided the American people as much as he has. And, as can be scientifically proven, supporters rarely abandon their team or their politician.

That’s why Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ achievement of transforming Greece from PASOK green and SYRIZA red to New Democracy blue is of historical significance.

Despite the continuous Trump scandals through the years, culminating in the coordinated effort to overturn the election results, in other words, the subversion of the Constitution and the essence of democracy – the country is divided almost 50-50.

Indeed, it is a phenomenon that the more scandals and the more serious charges attributed to him, the higher his popularity rises.

Clearly, his supporters disregard the facts. Instead, they embrace the theory of Trump and the media that support him – primarily Fox News, although at times it tries to distance itself from him – that the charges and scandals attributed to him are nonexistent or of little importance, and in any case, creations of his enemies.

However, events point in a different direction. They reveal a series of illegal, unethical, and improper actions in relation to the presidency of the country – with the pinnacle being the events of January 6th that we all saw on television.

It is noteworthy that these actions do not deprive him of the right to be re-elected to the presidency of the country.

We return now to the initial questions: Can we sacrifice the interests of the state for one individual? And can one individual be above the law?