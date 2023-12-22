x

December 22, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week's Paper

Editorial

The Trump Issue Needs To Be Resolved Politically, Not in the Courts

December 22, 2023
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Election 2024 Trump Insurrection Amendment
FILE - Attorney Eric Olson, far right, argues before the Colorado Supreme Court on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, Pool)

In democracies, as Konstantinos Mitsotakis stated, political issues are resolved only at the ballot box. When this principle is violated, it does not lead to pleasant situations, nor does it favor democratic governance. On the contrary.

This is why the adversaries of Donald Trump would do well to cautiously address the decision of the Colorado Supreme Court to remove his name from the ballots.

Indeed, this historic decision may create a sense of euphoria and vindication among his opponents, but ultimately – as with so many other decisions that have gone against him – it further solidifies his support, and even attracts others who believe that the former President is being persecuted for political reasons by his adversaries

Trump plays the role of the victim very well.

Specifically, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump is not entitled to contest the presidential position in their state, based on Paragraph 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution:

“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

His behavior is indeed “disgraceful,” as it was characterized by the Wall Street Journal.

He is the first president in the history of the United States to be accused of 91 criminal acts.

However, only if he is defeated at the ballot box will his star fade. Conversely, if he is excluded from the ballots by the courts, his star will prevail and will create problems for many years in the country and the world.

I read with great interest what Eric Schmidt wrote about Henry Kissinger for The Wall Street Journal.

