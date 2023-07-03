The Tragic Shipwreck Must be Addressed – The Damage to the Country is Great

Editorial

While Greece was in the middle of the election period, with a caretaker government in power, an unprecedented maritime tragedy took place in international waters where it has ‘search and rescue’ responsibility. On June 14, 2023, at 2:04 AM, the fishing vessel Adriana, with some 750 people packed like sardines – twice as many as one would reasonably expect should fit – sank 80 nautical miles off the coast of Pylos, in the Peloponnese.

It is estimated that only 104 of them were saved. About 600 were lost – although only 82 bodies were found.

Many citizens were taken by surprise when Greece declared three days of national mourning.

It was clear from the outset that the little information released by the Greek Coast Guard was, at best, inadequate.

Perhaps they hoped that this would make the matter go away. They miscalculated.

Such a great human tragedy will not – and should not – be forgotten without knowing what happened. And if anyone, apart from the smugglers, is responsible, they must be punished.

Still, they did not take into account that a tragedy with hundreds of untold souls perishing is of immense journalistic interest, because beyond its magnitude these are the kinds of issues for which journalists win Pulitzer Prizes.

Proof of this is that the New York Times returned to this issue – featuring it in its Sunday edition – and provided prominence space to its coverage of the tragedy, devoting most of the top of its front page, accompanied by two photos.

This is the kind of coverage they reserve for very important events.

In their article, which was worked on by a team of journalists from different parts of the world, they place a large part of the blame – but not all of it – on the Greek caretaker government and the Coast Guard. The headline says it all: “How Greece Failed a Migrant Ship’. The subheadline reads: ‘Performing a Law Enforcement Operation, Not a Rescue’.

The authors write: “the Greek authorities have repeatedly said that the Adriana was sailing to Italy, and that the migrants did not want to be rescued. But satellite imagery and tracking data obtained by The New York Times show definitively that the Adriana was drifting in a loop for its last six and a half hours. And in sworn testimony, survivors described passengers on the ship’s upper decks calling for help and even trying to jump aboard a commercial tanker that had stopped to provide drinking water.”

And they go on: “dozens of officials and coast guard crews monitored the ship, yet the Greek government treated the situation like a law enforcement operation, not a rescue. Rather than send a navy hospital ship or rescue specialists, the authorities sent a team that included four masked, armed men from a coast guard special operations unit.”

The matter is therefore very serious. The damage to Greece’s international reputation is great. And this is a pity at a time when under the prime ministership of Kyriakos Mitsotakis it had reached extraordinary levels – with positive effects on Greece’s national security issues and the economy.

Furthermore, the newspaper notes that “the Greek Ministry of Maritime Affairs said it would not respond to detailed questions because the shipwreck was under criminal investigation.”

This is a wrong decision. They are not convincing anyone. This matter will not be closed until credible answers are provided.

What happened in the past is the past, but now that a new person has taken over the Ministry of Shipping and bears no responsibility for what happened, this is an opportunity to address the issue. Now – because tomorrow this Minister will be part of the problem at a cost not only to himself, but more importantly, to Greece.