April 30, 2023

Church

The Traditional Doxology Service in Honor of the Anniversary of Greek Independence

April 30, 2023
By The National Herald
DOXOLOGIA BOSTONH IMG_7337(1)
(Photo by Theodoros Kalmoukos)

BOSTON – The traditional Doxology service in honor of the anniversary of Greek Independence was held at Boston’s Annunciation Cathedral. Metropolitan Methodios of Boston presided over the service, and Greek Consul General Simeon Tegos, Federation officials, and members of the Greek-American community were in attendance.

(Photo by Theodoros Kalmoukos)
(Photo by Theodoros Kalmoukos)

 

