The Taxiarchae-Archangels Parish in Watertown, PA Continues to Move Forward

Church

BOSTON – The Taxiarchae – Archangels parish of Watertown, MA was and continues to be one of the most eminent parishes of the greater Boston area, seven miles away from the city.

In an interview with The National Herald, Protopresbyter Athanasios Nenes, presiding priest of the parish since February, 2015, said that “the parish consists of about 500 steward families” and he added “we are following the Stewardship Program in our parish and thank God till now we are doing well financially. In addition to the stewardship program that supports financially the functioning of our parish, we have our annual festival which also provides support. More than 400 people volunteer every year at our festival.”

Speaking about the Greek School he said, “the Greek School program in our parish is one of the most vibrant youth ministries in our parish. The level of the knowledge of Greek Language is very high and many of our Greek school graduates receive the certificate of proficiency in Greek known as ‘Ellinomatheia’. Our Sunday School program is also vibrant, and our GOYA and JOY groups are also on a good level. Another vibrant ministry in our parish is our church choir in which about 30 members are chanting every Sunday during the Divine Liturgy. With their beautiful voices they make a vivid contribution to our parish’s sacramental life.”

Speaking about the COVID period he said “when COVID started expanding and becoming a pandemic and we had to close the doors of church due to the measures, I had two scenarios in my mind regarding the re-opening in the post COVID era. One was that people will get sick and become bored staying home all this time and would [eventually] return to Church and normal life, and the second scenario was that they won’t return, being alienated the sacrament of Divine Liturgy. It seems that there are many reasons guiding people regarding their absence from the sacramental life of church. They are mostly psychological, having developed due to COVID and the closure of churches: domestic violence, depression, aggressiveness. The Church, however, through her ministries, always stands [by the people] especially under these conditions, offering love and support to those who struggle, since according to St. John Chrysostom, the Church functions like an infirmary-hospital when we gather for the services, and we are empowering ourselves with the Grace of God, which works like the antibiotics and medication to sustain our being.”

Fr. Athanasios also said that, “there are potentials for greater development in our parish since I am surrounded by a group of people as co-workers with deep faith, love of God, and the zeal to offer their talents to our parish.”

Asked what priesthood means to him, he replied that, “with the Grace of our Triune God this year is my 30th anniversary since my ordination as deacon. 30 years in the priesthood and I feel that the priesthood is my life. I feel really blessed and I am grateful to our Triune God for this privilege to serve His Church. Every time I stand in front of the altar, being vested with the priesthood and performing the sacrament of Divine Liturgy, my heart, indeed all my being is filled with joy and inexpressible feelings and all the struggles and concerns of my life for the moment are pushed away. Speaking about struggles and concerns in our lives, I recall my spiritual father, the late Very Reverend Fr. Ananias Koustenis, when the first clouds of struggles were appearing in my life as a priest, telling me: “Priesthood hasn’t been given to you for free from God! You’ll pay it back by carrying your Cross!”