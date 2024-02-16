The Takos Family Takes Over Opa Greek Yeeros in Somerville, Mass.

United States

SOMERVILLE, MA – Opa Greek Yeeros, which closed in Somerville, MA – adjacent to Boston – has reopened with new owners who are keeping the same name and menu after it was closed down in September 2023 over unpaid taxes by the former owner.

The family came to the United States from Greece in 2014 with a lot of experience in gyro shops that are the fast-food choice of fare for Greeks for taste, low cost, and filling your belly.

“We thought this was a great opportunity to combine those skills and open our first business,” said Marios Takos, whose parents Eirini and Spyros own the restaurant with Spyros’ brother Antonis, according to Cambridge Day. Eirini is also a microbiologist.

“I think people still think Opa is closed, so we’re trying to get the word out there that Opa is open again, under new ownership, and we want people to try our new recipes,” Marios Takos said.

“We use my mom’s recipes, and we make everything fresh every day,” Marios Takos also said.