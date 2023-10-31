The ‘Symphonic Orthodox Liturgy’ Book Presentation in Athens

General News

ATHENS – The publishing house Panas Music Papagrigoriou-Nakas released the music publication with CD ‘Symphonic Orthodox Liturgy’ (Missa Graeca) by Dimitris Papapostolou. The presentation of the book, which is prefaced by the Archbishop Anastasios of Albania, took place on October 18, in the hall of the Parnassos Literary Association, in a highly emotionally charged atmosphere. In the audience were friends of the composer, collaborators, choristers who came to honor the work and memory of Dimitris Papapostolou, whom, as they declared, they loved, not only for his music, but also for his ethos and personality.

The audience was welcomed, on behalf of the Parnassos Association, by Professor Stamatis Georgoulis, while Maria Tsolia shared a greeting on behalf of Secretary General for Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ioannis Chrysoulakis. Tsolia, among others, referred to the work of Papapostolou, a great musician, who dedicated his life to the study of the essence of Greek, Byzantine, folk and especially church music development, emphasizing the magic and value of the human voice. “We honor his memory… and as Greeks we feel proud of his work and his legacy,” Tsolia concluded.

Journalist-author Kostis Tsiakalos was the coordinator of the presentation which included several distinguished speakers including professor and editor of the publication Evangelos Katsinavakis who outlined the evolutionary trends of Greek traditional music during the last two centuries and defined the position of the Symphonic Orthodox Liturgy, as a pivotal work in this evolutionary path. He also emphasized that Dimitris Papapostolou successfully combined an authentic Greek harmony with musical rhythmic elements unprecedented in the Orthodox liturgy. He characterized the Symphonic Orthodox Liturgy as a work with the highest level of compositional inspiration.

The composer Dimitris Papadimitriou emphatically referred to his acquaintance with Papapostolou and emphasized that from the first moment he was deeply impressed by the ways the latter had invented to process the Byzantine chant polyphonically, without losing its particular ethos and style, but, on the contrary, further enhancing its spirituality through harmony. “Papapostolou had the alchemical way of solving things in music, theoretically unsolvable. These operations are not done without talent, no matter how much you have studied and Papapostolou possessed this talent,” he added. Finally, he expressed his gratitude to Papapostolou, pointing out that this gratitude will be expressed by “many other Greek composers in the future.”

Akis Golfidis, sound engineer, described Papapostolou as his mentor and referred to the countless hours of close collaboration and constant reflection on the search for the perfect sound, which was for him a valuable and manifold teaching experience. Papapostolou likened the sounds to a range of colors through a sound palette, said Golfidis.

Hellenic Choirs Association President Thomas Louziotis said that he felt lucky to have met him and appreciated his persistence in achieving the perfect balance of harmony. He also noted that he learned a lot from him, not only about music, but also about the values of life, because “Papapostolou was not only a musician and composer, but also a philosopher.”

Lina Papapostolou, beloved wife of the composer, was visibly moved, and thanked those who helped in the production of the edition of the Symphonic Orthodox Liturgy, but also everyone who, with their presence, turned the event into a celebration.

The presentation concluded with actress Loukia Pistiola, who read a confessional, touching text of the composer, the ‘Postscript’.

Dimitris Papapostolou was born in Agrinio in 1943. He completed his secondary education in Agrinio and then studied at the Greek Conservatory and later at the National Conservatory, where he studied European and Byzantine music. He distinguished himself as the artistic director of both the mixed choir ‘Orpheus’ of Agrinio, as well as the ‘Experimental Choir’ and the Ensemble of Instruments ‘Ro Arte’.

In April 1973, he left Greece for postgraduate studies in America, where he founded the band ‘Hellenic Aftermath’ (University of Maryland), presenting mainly resistance songs banned in Greece at the time. In 1974, he released the album ‘Cyprus 74’ in America, allocating the proceeds to the relief of Cypriot refugees. He returned to Greece in 1976.

Papapostolou wrote many works of church polyphonic music. He also composed a Liturgy with instrumental accompaniment (Symphonic Orthodox Liturgy), presented in June 1988 in the form of an oratorio performed in the open theater of Kalamata by ‘Orpheus of Tripoli’ and five other Greek choirs. It was also performed in Tripoli in April 1989. In 1996, the ‘Symphonic Orthodox Liturgy’ CD was released in New York.

Papapostolou held his last concert in the U.S. in 2003 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, with wide coverage by the European, Greek, and American press. He passed away April 2, 2019.