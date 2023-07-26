The Swan Song of Dr. Peter Kalellis

United States

BOSTON – Dr. Peter Kalellis, a renowned author and psychotherapist died at the age of 97 as The National Herald reported on July 13. Shortly before his departure he had opened his heart to The National Herald with an autobiographical conversation that can be said to be his swan song.

“I was born in Philadelphia PA. June 3, 1926. My mother died when I was two and a half years old. My father took me to his homeland, Moria of the island of Lesvos, Greece. Six months later he married Katerina, to be a mother for me and a wife for himself. Katerina did not want to come to America, so for the next seventeen years, we stayed in Moria. It so happened that at this time World War II was taking place and Greece was invaded. Moria, invaded by 800 invader Nazis. It was a cruel invasion, followed by fear, hunger, cruelty, and countless deaths of different ages of young and old innocent people.

Finally, when World War II ended the American Government invited all its citizens that lived overseas during war time to return back to their Country, the USA. So at the age of 20 years old, my father and I being American citizens, returned back to our homeland USA.”

Regarding the study of theology and his ordination to the holy priesthood, he said:

“Since the early years of my life, I found myself interested in my Church and I was impressed and influenced by our priest, Father Vasilios, known as Papavasilis. He was a humble and loving man and looked like a prophet. He cared about me and respected me like a son. He taught me how to read and chant the Sunday Epistles.

“Six months after being in USA I wrote a letter to the Greek Seminary and applied to be admitted. Within a month I received a positive letter from the Dean of the Seminary, Bishop Athenagoras Cavadas, and started attending classes in February, 1947.

At the age of 26 I was ordained as a deacon and assigned to serve St. Nicholas Church in Newark, NJ. A year later I was transferred to serve as a priest of St. Demetrios Church in Jersey City, and after two years of service, I was assigned to be an assistant priest of St. Sophia in Los Angeles.

“After ten years of creative and fruitful ministry in Los Angeles, Archbishop Iakovos of North and South America assigned me to start a new parish in Westfield, NJ. During the next seven years and after establishing a spiritually active parish, he Church of the Holy Trinity, it was time for me to make a decision.

“After some 21 years as a priest with a most active life in ministry, it was time for me to make a transition. Even as a priest, I sensed my inadequacy to serve my parish. So, I began intense studies in Psychology and in three intense years I earned a doctorate degree which qualified me to be a licensed psychotherapist. By this time, I was 48 years old. In a private office in Westfield, NJ I began to practice marriage and family therapy and individual psychotherapy. While seeing patients with different problems I kept writing psycho-spiritual books. My first book was ‘Wedded or Wed-Locked?’ Within a month it became a best seller and many people called my office and requested an appointment. Seeing couples in dysfunctional relationships, I asked each person/spouse what they thought was each one’s, his or her, contribution to their relationship. My objective was to help each one to see in what way they felt that they needed to change and help restore peace.

“My practice blossomed and I felt very rewarded. I became known as Dr. Peter M. Kalellis and patients that came to see me felt satisfied with my work and recommended me to others. Meanwhile I managed to write more books that were published and sold at bookstores.”

Dr. Kalellis authored seventeen books.

Asked about his decision to leave the priesthood, he said he had “no regrets about departing from the active ministry of the Church. In my heart I still believe that I’m an ordained priest and I attend Church as one of the parish members.”

To the question what are your thoughts now that you are approaching one hundred years old, he said “

As he approached his 100th birthday, he said that his new book, “Paths to Our Salvation – The New Life that Jesus has Promised’ his ‘swan song’.