The Story of Princess Anna Porphyrogenita in Astoria June 24-26

Music

ASTORIA – The Story of Princess Anna Porphyrogenita, a Porphyra Foundation musical inspired by Penelope Delta’s Byzantine Epics and presented with St. Demetrios Preparatory School, June 24-26 at the Petros G. Patrides Cultural Center, 30-03 30th Drive in Astoria.

Set in the year 988 AD, the Heroic Age of Basil II Emperor of Byzantium, the story chronicles Basil’s sister Princess Anna Porphyrogenita and her world-rocking marriage to Grand Prince Vladimir. The show also explores Penelope Delta’s incredible world, as envisioned by the great author, of Emperor Basil II’s Byzantine Greek Macedonian Renaissance, his struggles, victories, and aspirations for his people and family.

The show has premiered at Carnegie Hall and Off-Broadway. A musical in the Rock Opera genre, it features Rock Guitars and Greek ethnic instruments such as the Tzoura, the Pontian Lyra, and Greek Percussion (Daouli and Dumberleki). School dancers, actors, a Greek Children’s Choir, and Greek folk numbers from the school dance groups are also part of the show. The Greek American Folklore Society (GAFS) is also participating, and many more surprises are in store. The show is open to all ages.

There is also a special tribute to Electric Guitar pioneer, Epaminondas (“Epi”) Stathopoulos, of Epiphone guitar fame and the Zildjian Cymbal making family.

Most importantly, this is a Fundraiser for St. Demetrios Preparatory School and all its wonderful music, art, and dance programs, so everyone is encouraged to attend and bring their family and friends.

The show is running for a full weekend with three performances- Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, 7 PM, and Sunday, June 26, 5 PM.

Tickets available on Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/3MeO4Wf.

Admission is $35.

For physical tickets, email Billy Chrissochos: vchrissochos@gmail.com or call 917-617-0597.

More information is available on the St. Demetrios website: https://bit.ly/3QceHyh

St. Demetrios Facebook: https://bit.ly/3NNVce0.

Porphyra Facebook Event Page: https://fb.me/e/1nhg7Nm8D

Porphyra Foundation: www.PorphyraFoundation.org

www.PorphyraBand.com

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3tvmXQ9

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PorphyraBand.