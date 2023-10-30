x

October 30, 2023

The Staten Island Community Celebrated October 28th

October 30, 2023
By Michalis Kakias
Staten Island Greek School OXI
The students of the Greek School at Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church with Fr. Nicholas Petropoulakos, Fr. Vasilios Apostolidis, and principal Stavroula Champakis. Photo: TNH/Mihalis Kakias

STATEN ISLAND – The community of Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas in Staten Island celebrated the 83rd anniversary of ‘OXI’ Day on Sunday, October 29.

Immediately after the Divine Liturgy, a memorial service was held for the repose of the souls of the victims of the war, followed by a recitation of poems by the students of the Greek school and a dance program by the youngsters in the Katsoris Hellenic Center.

Presiding priest of the community Fr. Nicholas Petropoulakos read Archbishop Elpidophoros of America’s Encyclical on the anniversary and then congratulated the students and the principal, Stavroula Champakis, for the program they presented and referred to the need to hold celebratory events so that we never forget the glorious past of Greece.

The children’s dance classes of the Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas community in Staten Island with the dance teachers, Paraskevi Langis and Stella Viris. Photo: TNH/Mihalis Kakias

Fr. Vasilios Apostolidis, in his welcoming remarks, said: “With emotion and national pride, we celebrate today a brilliant page of our history, a day of proof of the heroism of the Greeks. Today reminds us of our national debt and sacred duty to honor the struggles of our forefathers and show ourselves worthy of them. United with our heads held high, proud of our nation and faith, let’s pass on to the new generations the flame of Hellenism and Orthodoxy, just as our parents and grandparents passed it on to us.”

Greek School principal Stavroula Champakis wished everyone all the best for the anniversary of October 28, 1940, adding “may we at least resemble our ancestors, thanks to whose heroism we live free today. Honor and glory to the heroes and heroines. Best wishes to Hellenism everywhere.”

Also sharing their greetings were dance teachers Paraskevi Langis and Stella Viris.

