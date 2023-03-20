The Sounds of Lent Archdiocesan Cathedral Lenten Concert April 1

Events

The renowned Archdiocesan Cathedral Choir, Youth Choir and Orchestra, under the Direction of Maestro Costas Tsourakis present The Sounds of Lent, the annual Lenten concert, on April 1. Photo: Facebook

NEW YORK – The renowned Archdiocesan Cathedral Choir, Youth Choir and Orchestra, under the Direction of Maestro Costas Tsourakis present The Sounds of Lent, the annual Lenten concert, on Saturday, April 1, 7:30 PM, at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, 319 East 74th Street in Manhattan.

Online on-demand viewing tickets also available by visiting: www.archcathedralchoir.com.

Virtual viewing will be available beginning April 7, 8 PM, and last through April 17.

Concert highlights will include newly orchestrated settings of Lenten hymns by Greek composers Theodore Bogdanos, Frank Desby, and Tikey Zes, a combined performance of the Choir and Youth Choir singing one of the most spiritually uplifting songs of the season, the world premiere performance of the arrangement of Psalm 1 by newly appointed Dino Anagnost Artist-in-Residence Dr. John Baboukis, the choral finale of the symphony Levendia by Manolis Kalomiris, and selections from the melodious Brahms’ Requiem, Handel’s Messiah, and Mozart’s Requiem masterpiece.

Director of Music is Costas Tsourakis with Associate Director of Music Hilary Baboukis, and Accompanist/Organist Dawn Helene.

Doors open at 6:45 PM. The performance runs from 7:30-9 PM.

The concert is part of Great Music Under A Byzantine Dome, the concert ministry of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York City. It programs a diverse series of concerts and performances every year, featuring performers from the Cathedral Choir and from the New York area, singing music from the sacred Orthodox tradition, the Greek folk and popular traditions, and Western classical and musical theater repertoire. It is the home of The Georgia Giannakopoulos and Peter Katsoris Kaye Archdiocesan Cathedral Music Library.

More information is available online: https://byzantinedome.org/.

The Cathedral Choir and Cathedral Youth Choir have been invited by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to visit and perform in Constantinople in the summer of 2023. Honored by this invitation and looking forward to the tour, the Choir needs our help. To support the trip, please click here to donate via PayPal: https://bit.ly/40nKtws or click here to donate via Venmo: https://bit.ly/3TwQpBl.