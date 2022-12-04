x

Tourism

The SNFCC Christmas World Returns! (Photos + Video)

December 4, 2022
By The National Herald
4-Theofilos-Venardos-1-
Source: Theofilos Venardos/SNFCC

ATHENS – Once again this year, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) was festooned with thousands of festive lights, transforming it into a magical Christmas World, through an exclusive grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF)!

It all starts with a big celebration on Thursday, December 1 at 19:00. The Ice Rink returned to the SNFCC Canal—this time made of synthetic ice, which offers skaters the experience they love with zero energy consumption—light installations transformed the Stavros Niarchos Park into a dreamscape, illuminated fir trees suffuse the Agora with their glow, and the festive light and music reach every corner. The Greek National Opera’s Children’s Chorus song festive melodies in the Agora.

Then, American conductor, composer, and director of the Young People’s Chorus of New York City Francisco J. Núñez, along with Chórεs by Marina Satti and vocalists and musicians, invited all visitors to sing along to favorite Greek and international songs—Christmas carols and non-Christmas songs too—creating one big festive choir. This special sing-along concert was held in collaboration with Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York, as part of the SNF-LC Agora Initiative, an effort to reimagine public space which includes the creation of “Twin Agoras” between the SNFCC and the Lincoln Center.

Source: Theofilos Venardos/SNFCC
Source: Pelagia Karanikola/SNFCC

Admission for the public is free.

The entire December 1 event was livestreamed in the foyer of David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, as well as via SNF’s and the SNFCC’s digital channels. It was also be broadcast live by ERT2.

Festivities continue throughout December, with lots of music, popular Christmas tales at the SNFCC Lighthouse, workshops for kids, games for the whole family, dancing with LED hula hoops, an improvised percussion orchestra, Christmas wishes written on crepes with chocolate (!!!), a treasure hunt on the Great Lawn and, of course, photos with Santa Claus, and much more.

Source: Pelagia Karanikola/SNFCC
Source: Pelagia Karanikola/SNFCC

The end of December will also mark the opening of a permanent new feature at the SNFCC, a 9-meter Climbing Wall for climbing enthusiasts and beginners alike.

The holiday events will culminate on New Year’s Eve, when the SNFCC will welcome the new year with a spectacular fireworks show, a huge party at the Agora, and the traditional SNF RUN: 2023 FIRST RUN, organized by SNF in collaboration with the nonprofit Regeneration & Progress under the supervision of the 1st Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Athens University Medical School (Sports Excellence).

Explore the full program of Christmas events at the SNFCC.

Source: Danai Kokkinaki/SNFCC
Source: Danai Kokkinaki/SNFCC
Source: Nikos Karanikolas/SNFCC
Source: SNF

Source: SNF

