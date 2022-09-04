x

September 4, 2022

The Six Key Points that Will Determine Greek PM’s TIF Package

September 4, 2022
By Associated Press
PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during TIF 2019. (Photo by Eurokinissi)
FILE - PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during TIF 2019. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – A few days before the unveiling of the so-called “TIF package” that will be announced on Saturday 10 September by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, government officials state that no measures has been ‘sealed’ yet and many things will depend on next week’s developments. The prime minister and his economic staff want to have an, as much as possible, clear picture of the potential of the Greek economy as well as of the international developments in terms of energy cost and inflation.

Government sources said that Mitsotakis wants to have the best possible depiction of the whole picture and for this reason the “TIF package” may be finalised only a few hours before his speech at Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

The six key points that will determine the TIF package are:

– The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will announce on Wednesday 7 September the Greek economy’s growth for Q2 2022.

– Two days later, on Friday 9 September, ELSTAT is expected to announce the inflation rate

-The Finance Ministry will have a clear picture of the public revenues in August

-The performance in tourism

-ECB’s board will convene on Thursday on the inflation

-The road map of the interventions against the high energy cost will become clear this week with the European Commission appearing to be determined to put a halt to the absurdity of the uncontrollable rates.

All the above will form an environment in which the prime minister will move, as he has stated, with guideline that the “resources are not inexhaustible”.

Mikhail Gorbachev’s Death Mourned as Passing of Rare Leader

BANGKOK — The passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union and for many the man who restored democracy to then-communist-ruled European nations, was mourned Wednesday as the loss of a rare leader who changed the world and for a time gave hope for peace among the superpowers.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

