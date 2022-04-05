The San Francisco Greek Film Festival Runs April 8-16 in Hybrid Format

Cinema

The San Francisco Greek Film Festival runs April 8-16 in hybrid form with in person and virtual screenings this year. Photo: Courtesy of the San Francisco Greek Film Festival

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The San Francisco Greek Film Festival (SFGFF) takes place April 8-16 with in person and virtual programs. The Festival team is delighted to have a full nine days of in-person screenings at Delancey Screening Room, 600 The Embarcadero in San Francisco, celebrating the return of cultural experiences that can be held in real life shared spaces. SFGFF also brings back virtual screenings, building on the popularity of these online options over the last two years. For the 2022 SFGFF, 350 films were submitted – the festival team selected 17 shorts and 9 feature films for the in person film festival; and 14 shorts, 11 documentaries, and 3 feature narrative films for the virtual program. All festival program information and tickets will be available in the coming days online: https://grfilm.com/.

The SFGFF met the challenges during the pandemic with creativity and determination to fulfill their mission in showcasing cinema from the Greek and Cypriot worlds. The Fall 2020 SFGFF was their first time presenting virtual screenings, augmented by a drive-in movie presentation, with the same mix presented in Spring 2021. With great excitement, the organizers look forward to meeting their community and followers again in person. Any COVID safety protocols will follow requirements that may be in place with local regulations and the venue.

The following guests are expected to attend their screenings at this year’s SFGFF, and will be on hand for Q&A sessions: Opening night feature Holy Emy director Araceli Lemos, closing night feature My Beloved Smyrna director Grigorios Karantinakis, short film Mama director Dimitris Zouras, short film Flik Flok director Aggeliki Pardoulidou, and short film Hamam director Barbara Dukas.

Admission is $15 general in person screenings, $40 for April 8 and April 16 (opening and closing nights) including reception, $170 for festival pass for all in person screenings, and $40 virtual pass for all online programs.

All films in Greek or other non-English languages are subtitled in English.

The opening night feature Holy Emy directed by Araceli Lemos will be screened on Friday, April 8, 6:30 PM, and tells the story of a young Filipina searching for the missing links between her strange bleeding condition and her faraway mother’s healing powers. The trailer is available online: https://youtu.be/ZG5fWHs7TvM.

The drama is for mature audiences and was honored with the Greek Film Festival in Berlin’s Emerging Greeks Award (2022), Best First Feature at the Locarno International Film Festival (2021), the J.F. Costopoulos Foundation Award at the Thessaloniki Film Festival (2021) where director Araceli Lemos also picked up the WIFT (Women in Film and Television) Greece Award.

Director Grigoris Karantinakis’ My Beloved Smyrna will be screened nn closing night of the SFGFF, Saturday, April 16, 6:30 PM. The film follows the historical incidents and facts that preceded and occurred during the Turkish army occupation of Smyrna in 1922, including the massacre of the local Greek and Armenian population, recounted through the lives of the members of the Baltatzis family. The trailer is available online: https://youtu.be/rjZQjJZyyMw.

More information and the full SFGFF schedule available online: https://grfilm.com/.

Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFGreekFilmFest.