August 16, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

The Saints Constantine & Helen of Palos Hills, IL Hosts Festival this Weekend

August 16, 2023
By The National Herald
palos_hills_festival
The Saints Constantine & Helen of Palos Hills, IL Hosts Festival. (Photo: Facebook/Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church)

PALOS HILLS, IL – The Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, located at 11025 S. Roberts Road in Palos Hills, IL is hosting its annual Greek Fest from 11 AM to 11 PM August 19 and 20.

According to the Church’s website, “the annual Greek Fest is the Church’s major fundraiser. Bringing the community together to help raise funds to sustain the fiscal needs of the parish and to introduce the surrounding neighborhood community to Sts. Constantine and Helen Church are the main objectives.”

The festival offers delicious Greek foods, drinks, and pastries and there will be Greek music and dancing along with the opportunity to take tours of the church.

“The entire parish community is relied on heavily to prepare, work and participate in the festival activities. The fellowship and resulting friendships are a wonderful extra benefit of working on this good cause,” the parish notes.

Admission is free. DJ Nikitas entertains all day Saturday and Sunday, and Windy City Dueling Pianos performs 6:30 to 10:30 PM Saturday. The Live Greek band Ormi performs 6 to 11 PM Sunday. Information: stconstantinehelen.org or 708-974-3400.

