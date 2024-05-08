Greek-American Families Continue the Roasted Lamb Tradition in Massachusetts

General News

Entrepreneur Dimitrios Mattheos is smiling after finishing roasting the lamb in front of which the family and guests gathered for a commemorative photo. (Photo provided by Dimitrios Mattheos)

BOSTON – Entrepreneurs Dimitrios Mattheos from Lowell, and Nikos Manolis from Dracut, Massachusetts continued for the umpteenth time this year the tradition of roasting the Pascha lamb in their yards. Mattheos started earlier this year than usual because the weather forecast predicted rain in the afternoon hours of Easter Sunday. Shortly after the roasting was finished, the rain began.

His children, grandchildren, relatives, and friends gathered at his house – their number came to thirty-nine – and after taking commemorative photos in front of the roasted lamb, they began the Easter feast.

Mattheos, president of Boston’s Evia society and a member of the board of directors of the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Boston, told The National Herald that “it is a beautiful tradition which I continue with joy every year primarily to enjoy the traditional taste of lamb and to teach the younger generations to continue it.”

When asked if the preparation and roasting process is laborious, he said, “nothing is achieved without effort and hard work,” adding that “it’s worth it because the lamb gives a unique flavor and dimension to the Easter table.”

As attested by the photo in Mattheos’ house, the American and Greek flags are permanently displayed, indicating to all visitors, as well as passersby, that “this is Greece,” as he said meaningfully.

About ten miles away in the city of Dracut, another family, that of entrepreneur and philanthropist Nikos Manolis, continued the tradition of roasting lamb for another year. The ‘ceremonial preparation’ takes place on Holy Saturday at his restaurant, the Dracut House of Pizza & Seafood, so that it is ready for roasting on Easter Sunday. It is recalled that Nikos Manolis distributes over two-and-a-half-thousand turkeys for Thanksgiving to as many families, along with all the necessary ingredients for those in need of assistance for their Thanksgiving meal.

He taught the art and secrets of preparation and roasting lamb to his son Elias, who continues the tradition with great passion and enthusiasm, as he did this year. Manolis told TNH that “Elias has become a perfect master – don’t forget that preparation and roasting are arts.”