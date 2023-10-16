The Road to Diplomacy, Greek, Turkish Envoys Begin The Talks

Politics

ATHENS – The countries in a rapprochement after long periods of tension, diplomats from Greece and Turkey were set for two days of talks beginning Oct. 16 in the Greek capital ahead of a grander meeting in December in Thessaloniki.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that a Joint Action Plan Meeting and Political Consultations would be held in Athens to push a positive agenda and try to keep the calm, said Turkey’s pro-government newspaper The Daily Sabah.

Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Burak Akçapar is heading his country’s delegation while Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Konstantinos Fragogiannis will head the Greek side, the talks not yet at a higher level.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said a review of the progress made since the last meeting of delegations in Ankara in March would be conducted during the talks on the Joint Action Plan for the development of bilateral relations.

The plan covers every field in bilateral ties, from trade, economy and energy, to transport, education, health and environment, as well as societal relations, the newspaper said of the agenda.

“New areas of cooperation that can be included in the process will also be discussed and an exchange of views on the future of the process will take place,” the ministry said in a statement.

It comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, wanting to re-engage his country’s long stalled bid to join the European Union – a process that began in 2005 and faltered under him – was sticking to diplomacy instead of belligerence.

For now he set aside earlier vows to again send an energy research vessel and warship off Greek islands, demands that Greece remove troops off Aegean islands near Turkey’s coast and threatening to invade.

Erdogan also had said that it would be a cause for war if Greece doubled its maritime boundaries in the Aegean to 12 miles, which would lock Turkey out of the seas, which led Greece to begin further building an arsenal.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ New Democracy government also renewed a military co-operation agreement with the United States to allow a greater American military presence in the country, further irking Erdogan.

After Turkey’s deadly earthquake in February, Greece sent recovery teams and Erdogan sent condolences after a train wreck in Greece that month killed 57, dialing down the tensions between the countries.

Fidan lauded a new era in relations when he welcomed Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis to Ankara in September and said then that, “Ankara and Athens have differences of opinion in the Aegean and Mediterranean. The sides now must bring a new approach to solving their problems.”