x

March 11, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Politics

The Road Map for the Resumption of the Railways Operation in Greece

March 11, 2023
By Athens News Agency
train railway ose ΣΤΑΘΜΟΣ ΛΑΡΙΣΗΣ ΟΣΕ (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
(GEORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Τhe resumption of the operation of the railway is being prepared under conditions of maximum possible safety, until its technological upgrade system is completed.

The government’s goal is to have trains operate again as soon as possible, possibly by the end of March, having secured the necessary conditions, – “no train is going to start operating if we do not have the additional safety valves” as Minister of State for Transport-Infrastructure Giorgos Gerapetritis said after consultations with all the involved bodies and employees.

A key condition, however, for the trains to get back on the tracks is finding common ground between the government and workers, who are demanding increased safeguards. The first meeting with the Minister of State was “constructive” but there will be another meeting early next week, in order to agree all the details to put the trains back on the tracks.

The government’s plan includes the launch of immediate initiatives to improve the problematic situation on the railways, in terms of both technology and human resource management.

RELATED

Society
Search Operation in the Sea Area of Farmakonissi Underway

ATHENS - Despite the extensive search operation carried out by the port authorities to locate any missing migrants in the sea area of Farmakonissi within Greek territorial waters, it remains unsuccessful.

Politics
Anarchists Attacked MeRA25 Leader Varoufakis, Τheodorikakos Says
Society
Greek Min.: Investing in Human Resources Key to Railway System’s Proper Operation

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.