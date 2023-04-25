The Risk of Bankruptcy is a Threat to Households, not Banks, Tsipras Tells Alpha

Politics

ATHENS – “There is no danger of bankruptcy for the banks, there is a danger of bankruptcy for households,” the leader of main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance Alexis Tsipras said in an interview on Alpha TV on Tuesday.

Asked why people should place their faith in his party, Tsipras emphasised that SYRIZA had both the knowhow and ability to govern, having had experience of governing the country “in the most difficult moments in its history”. He noted that it was not enough to be “incorruptible and different” in order to govern, because “people want change and security”. Tsipras said his government had succeeded in extricating the country from the period of tough economic surveillance and MoUs and of regulating its debt and that when the Mitsotakis government came “there were expectations that things would get better but they did not get better”.

The main opposition leader reported that he was seeing “great dissatisfaction” in his interactions with people, and many who felt their expectations had been disappointed – such as the middle class – while others felt they had been “targeted,” such as employees and pensioners.

Asked why he insisted on a televised debate between himself and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Tsipras noted that the “election dilemma ‘Tsipras or Mitsotakis’ was first presented by Mr. Mitsotakis himself,” adding: “When you present this dilemma you must be open to being compared with the person who you consider your main opponent.”

He also expressed objections to an excessively rigid structure to such a debate, calling for a more open dialogue, and noted that formats involving all the parties participated in the election on such strict terms were somewhat confusing, so that “people don’t understand very much”.

Commenting that Mitsotakis had refused to participate in such a dialogue in 2019 and was again refusing now, Tsipras added: “Why not come to an open, substantive dialogue, not a confrontation in the sense of a clash in marble halls, a dialogue that lets people understand our positions. What is he afraid of?”

He was also critical of the prime minister for “demonising coalition governments that exist in all of Europe” and, regarding the positions expressed by MeRA25 and its leader Yanis Varoufakis and the possibility of cooperation with MeRA25, he made the following comment: “Coalition governments are formed on an agreed policy basis. In no coalition government can the party that has 3% or 4% impose its own terms, that is laughable.”

Tsipras said that SYRIZA was sending an open invitation to all progressive forces to form a government of long duration, broad cooperation and strong popular appeal based on an agree programme, saying he did not want to exclude anyone beforehand, but made it clear that SYRIZA would not be adopting positions “of this kind”.