May 6, 2024

The Resurrection Service of Holy Trinity Cathedral Draws Hundreds to Streets of Manhattan

May 6, 2024
By The National Herald
ΕΛΠΙΔΟΦΟΡΟΣ-ΑΝΑΣΤΑΣΗ-4
Archbishop Elpidophoros of America presides over the Resurrection service ioutside the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York. Greek Minister of Interior Makis Voridis, who is visiting New York for personal reasons, is also seen above. (PHOTO: GOA/DIMITRIOS PANAGOS)

NEW YORK – Archbishop Elpidophoros of America presided over the Resurrection service at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Manhattan the night of May 4/5.

Hundreds of Greek Orthodox faithful flooded the space in front of the church holding lit candles, including Greece’s Interior Minister Makis Voridis, who is visiting the United States for personal reasons. During Holy Week the Archbishop visited communities in the greater New York area and in his Easter message he emphasized, among other things, that while people may not have succeeded in fasting as much as they would have liked – and perhaps some did not fast at all – participation in the Easter table is not determined by the quantity or nature of the food people  consumed.

Many Greek Orthodox faithful in New York gathered outside the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York, participating in the Resurrection Service. (PHOTO: GOA/DIMITRIOS PANAGOS)

The ticket to participation at the ‘at the table of faith’ is validated rather by the quality of philanthropy and the quantity of love shown for every fellow human being. Thus, St. John Chrysostom invites us all to the Easter table without checking whether we have observed the fasting rules. Because on the night of the Resurrection, the law of love surpasses every other law, when we love and forgive, as God loves and forgives us.”

