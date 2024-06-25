The Region of Central Macedonia Highlighted at Loi Estiatorio in NYC

Events

Chef Maria Loi, at right, introducing the guests at the event at Loi Estiatorio on June 23 highlighting the Region of Central Macedonia. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

NEW YORK – As the Specialty Food Association 68th Summer Fancy Food Show opened on June 23, Chef Maria Loi hosted an event highlighting Greece’s Region of Central Macedonia and the companies from the region who are participating in this year’s show. Guests enjoyed Greek wines and a delicious menu featuring the high quality products of the region prepared by Chef Loi and her team at the renowned Loi Estiatorio in New York City.

In spite of the extreme heat and humidity, everyone enjoyed the festive event and learning about the innovative companies and the wonderful products of Central Macedonia which include an array of fruits, vegetables, and cheeses, among many other products.

Chef Loi gave the welcoming remarks, thanking everyone for attending, and noting that Central Macedonia is the heart of Macedonia. She introduced the guests and their companies, encouraging everyone to network and help bring greater attention to their excellent products and their unique region of Greece.

The starters on the menu included dolmadakia, roasted mushrooms, leek pie with cheese, cauliflower with raisins and pine nuts, peppers with spicy feta dip, and Loi’s signature dips- melitzanosalata, tzatziki, tyrokafteri, and hummus.

The main dishes were Greek lamb ribs with olive oil and oregano, papoutsakia- Greek stuffed eggplant, oven-baked chicken with potatoes, mussels with orzo, lentils with bulgur, and shrimp saganaki.

The desserts were semolina cake, bougatsa, kataifi, and yogurt with honey.

As Chef Loi pointed out, all the foods, including the desserts at her restaurant, are made with olive oil. She also offered to share the recipes for all those interested in a more detailed description of the wonderful foods on the menu.

Among those present, Consulate General of Greece in Toronto Senior Trade Commissioner Dionysios Protopapas shared his greetings at the event, noting that he was not there in an official capacity, but to support the event and all those from Greece participating in the Food Show. He wished everyone success in their endeavors.

General Director for Agricultural Economy and Veterinary for the Region of Central Macedonia Dr. Konstantinos Tertivanidis, Kontos Foods President and CEO Steve Kontos and his daughter and Vice President of Data Strategy and Operations Demi Kontos, Optima Foods Senior Marketing Consultant Vlasis Anastasiou, Chef Jehangir Mehta, and award-winning 1010WINS News reporter Juliet Papa were also present.

Among the participating companies, Alexander, based in Veria, is one of the leading companies in the Greek fruit industry, best known for its peaches among its many premium quality products. https://aqf.gr/en/home-4/.

Barba Stathis, with over 50 years of history, is well-known for its wonderful frozen vegetables and dough through its Chryssi Zimi brand. Its products are exported to 22 countries across five continents. https://www.barbastathis.com/en.

BioAgros, founded in 1990, has become Greece’s largest and pioneering organic company, exporting Greek organic products to over 20 countries across three continents. https://www.bioagros.gr/en/.

Belas, located in the Vermion and Pieria Mountains, is among the 10 largest cheese producers in Greece with 90 years of experience, a modern plant, and expanding distribution network. Belas produces some of the most popular Greek Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) cheeses such as feta and traditional kasseri, among others. https://www.belasfoods.gr.

Proikas is based in Sohos, Thessaloniki, and also produces Greek traditional cheese, including feta PDO, kasseri PDO, kefalotyri, graviera, and manouri. https://www.proikas.gr/en/products/.

Midas’ Gardens, located in the rich plain of Imathia, under Vermio Mountain where, according to Herodotus, the famous Midas Gardens were located, produces high-quality products, including salad dressings with extra virgin olive oil. https://midasgardens.com.

Dryas Greek Truffle started in 2008 by the name ‘g-troufa,’ cultivating and promoting truffles across Greece. In 2013, they rebranded to Dryas Greek Truffle, expanding into truffle product production and standardization alongside cultivation. https://dryastruffle.com/en/.

Sofi’s Cookies, established in 1990, includes oatmeal and nut cookies among its delicious products as well as traditional favorites and bread sticks. https://sofiscookies.gr/?lang=en.

Olivellas, located in Halkidiki, specializes in top quality Greek olives as its name suggests. https://www.olivellas.gr.

Freshland, founded in Thessaloniki in 1965, offers a variety of agricultural products including peppers, olives, and pickled vegetables. https://freshland.gr.

Tokas Olymp Fruits, situated near Mount Olympus, focuses on high quality kiwi fruit. https://tokasolympfruits.com/en/.

Dimitra Parparas, established in 1970, is a family-owned company, dealing with the production of traditional agricultural products, including olives, pickled peppers, roasted red peppers, eggplant spread, and sun-dried tomatoes. https://dimitra-foods.eu.

More information is available online:https://www.pkm.gov.gr

Follow on Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/proiontamakedonikisgis/

Instagram: @agrifood_products_pkm