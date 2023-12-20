x

December 20, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 34ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Editorial

The Reality for Migrants in Greece

December 20, 2023
By Antonis H. Diamataris
5998995-scaled
(Photo by STEFANOS RAPANIS/EUROKINISSI, file)

The decision of the government to grant residence permits to migrants already in Greece so that they can work legally in the country has, as expected, sparked several reactions. Among the prominent ones was the statement made by former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, who declared that if this measure is passed, Greece will become a “beacon attracting migrants.” I don’t entirely disagree with Mr. Samaras. It’s likely that the impression created among aspiring migrants from various countries will indeed be that Greece is more migrant-friendly than other countries, potentially resulting in attracting more of them.

However, for this to become a reality, for the country to become a “beacon for migrants,” its borders would need to be left unguarded. Nobody wants that, especially the government, which, as it has frequently shown so far, tends to lean in the opposite direction – towards a tougher stance on dealing with immigrants attempting to enter the country illegally.

So, let’s approach this sensitive issue from a realistic perspective. Greece faces a significant problem of labor shortages in sectors like agriculture, stockraising, tourism, construction, and elsewhere. Simultaneously, the reality is that tens of thousands of undocumented migrants already live there. Many of them, like numerous Albanians, find a way and depart for other European countries. However, others either cannot leave or choose to stay. Why not harness their potential, always under the strict condition that they undergo thorough examination regarding their origin, past, and life in Greece, as well as their suitability for various occupations requiring manual labor?
The issue of migrants is a burning one, both in Europe and America. In fact, just a few days ago, former President Donald Trump said of migrants: “They’re poisoning the blood of our country.”
(To avoid any misunderstanding, I do not equate Samaras’ statement with Trump’s in the slightest.)
However, I wonder: weren’t Trump’s ancestors migrants?
In any case, Mr. Samaras expresses a real concern of society. Nevertheless, the reality and needs of Greece dictate that the issue of migrants be approached realistically and resolved for the country’s maximum benefit.

RELATED

Editorial
About the Investigation of the Ship Sinking off Pylos

On June 14, 2023, hundreds of people, out of the estimated 750, lost their lives after having been packed like sardines aboard the decaying vessel ‘Adriana’ which ultimately sank in the Mediterranean.

Columnists
Trump Told Biden the Truth
Columnists
They Forgot Cyprus

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Will the Eruption of the Volcano in Iceland Affect Flights and How Serious is It? (Vid)

LONDON (AP) — Scientists anticipated the eruption of a volcano in southwestern Iceland for weeks, so when it happened on Monday night, it was no surprise.

LONDON — Scientists anticipated the eruption of a volcano in southwestern Iceland for weeks, so when it happened on Monday night, it was no surprise.

CHICAGO — Christmas tree breeder Jim Rockis knows what it looks like when one dies long before it can reach a buyer.

Jeff Bezos' space company successfully launched a rocket carrying experiments on Tuesday, its first flight since engine trouble caused a crash more than a year ago.

According to a 2022 report released by chocolate producer Callebaut, 45% of diners order dessert after their meals.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.