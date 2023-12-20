The Reality for Migrants in Greece

The decision of the government to grant residence permits to migrants already in Greece so that they can work legally in the country has, as expected, sparked several reactions. Among the prominent ones was the statement made by former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, who declared that if this measure is passed, Greece will become a “beacon attracting migrants.” I don’t entirely disagree with Mr. Samaras. It’s likely that the impression created among aspiring migrants from various countries will indeed be that Greece is more migrant-friendly than other countries, potentially resulting in attracting more of them.

So, let’s approach this sensitive issue from a realistic perspective. Greece faces a significant problem of labor shortages in sectors like agriculture, stockraising, tourism, construction, and elsewhere. Simultaneously, the reality is that tens of thousands of undocumented migrants already live there. Many of them, like numerous Albanians, find a way and depart for other European countries. However, others either cannot leave or choose to stay. Why not harness their potential, always under the strict condition that they undergo thorough examination regarding their origin, past, and life in Greece, as well as their suitability for various occupations requiring manual labor?

The issue of migrants is a burning one, both in Europe and America. In fact, just a few days ago, former President Donald Trump said of migrants: “They’re poisoning the blood of our country.”

(To avoid any misunderstanding, I do not equate Samaras’ statement with Trump’s in the slightest.) However, I wonder: weren’t Trump’s ancestors migrants? In any case, Mr. Samaras expresses a real concern of society. Nevertheless, the reality and needs of Greece dictate that the issue of migrants be approached realistically and resolved for the country’s maximum benefit.

However, for this to become a reality, for the country to become a “beacon for migrants,” its borders would need to be left unguarded. Nobody wants that, especially the government, which, as it has frequently shown so far, tends to lean in the opposite direction – towards a tougher stance on dealing with immigrants attempting to enter the country illegally.