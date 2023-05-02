“The Rain Didn’t Stop Us!” – NY Greek Parade Officials Talk to TNH

General News

NEW YORK – The guests of honor in the reviewing stands were very touched by image of determination and patriotism displayed by the members of the Greek-American community of all ages who braved torrential rains on April 30 to march in the Greek Independence parade. Several shared their feelings with The National Herald shortly after the end of the parade.

The common thread in their statements was the fact that the rain, which in many cases could have been a deterrent, did not stop anyone who was willing and able to be present on Fifth Avenue, sending a message in every direction.

Speaking about his parade experience on 5th Avenue, U.S. Ambassador to Greece George J. Tsunis described the parade as a special moment for Greeks in the Diaspora.

“The parade is something I have been doing my whole life. I have marched in uniform. It’s one of the best moments when you’re Greek in America. I’m very proud when I see my own children participating in these parades. I’m glad I came from Athens and I’m with so many Greek-Americans – my parents are here today. When we [the Americans] established our government here, we did so based on the democratic values that were founded in Greece. So Greece and the United States are the founding countries and beacons of democracy. We have a very strong bond,” Tsunis said, while this year’s Grand Marshal George Logothetis echoed the same sentiment.

“We have a lot to be grateful for. It is very important to celebrate our culture and history. I am very proud to have led the parade today. The message is: hope, gratitude, freedom – and always forward. I was touched by the honor [of being named] Grnad Marshal. Too bad it’s raining, but here we are. Every obstacle for good!” he said, among other things.

It is recalled that, as reported in the online edition of the National Herald, Greece’s Ambassador to the U.S. Alexandra Papadopoulou, referred to an “overwhelming experience.”

“The parade was overwhelming, precisely because it was so crowded, with the crowd pulsating even under the rain. The fact that all those people, children, young and old alike, sat for more than two hours in such rain, either marching or clapping from the sidelines – and no one left – shows much more than their presence would have shown if we had sunshine. The turnout spoke loudly and sent huge messages. Aside from the fact that it was very moving, it showed that they feel Greek – what it means to be Greek – and that they are proud to be Greek. Especially when I saw the young children marching in the rain and singing the national anthem, I was in tears,” Papadopoulou said.

For his part, the Consul General of Greece in New York, Dinos Konstantinou said his first experience at a New York City parade was moving.

“I am very happy to have been present at the New York City parade. It is important to celebrate the Greek Revolution here and not to forget that the revolution started in the Greek diaspora. In this context, the contribution of the Greek-American community to the struggle of Hellenism [through the years] is something very great,” he concluded.

Finally, parade communications committee member and noted Greek-American journalist Dimitris Filios said that the rain during the parade “did not deter anyone.”

“We all marched together to honor the heroes who gave their lives for the freedom of Greece 202 years ago. The rain did not deter us and did not scare us. It is touching that we had young children and old people. Neither Karaiskakis, nor Kolokotronis, nor the bourgeois Kanaris waited for good weather to make a revolution. We Greeks are all-weather, it was a moving presence in adverse conditions. We honor Greece, we honor Hellenism and we fight for a free Cyprus,” concluded Filios.