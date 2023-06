General News

CHICAGO – As part of the end-of-year celebrations of the Pythagoras Greek School of the church of St. John the Baptist in Chicago, the school prepared a short video tribute highlighting the history of some of the families connected with this educational institution.

The grandparents of the school’s students spoke with love and nostalgia about their homeland, their coming to Chicago, and how the St. John’s parish helped them in their adjustment to their new country, closing by offering their warmest wishes and advice to the students.