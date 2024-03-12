The Prodigal Son Lost and Found

OPINIONS

Today we mark the second Sunday of the Triodion journey. The Triodion is the book of all the worship services, the hymns and prayers, which guide us through the liturgical journey leading to Great Lent and Holy Week.

The Gospel message we address today is the Parable of the Prodigal Son (Luke 15:11-32), a precious jewel among the teachings of Jesus. It highlights a father’s love towards a wayward son who, although estranged at first from his father, returns home to be reconciled in a joyous celebration.

The story equally applies to other family relationships, between father and daughter, mother and son, mother and daughter, and siblings to each other. Next to the greatness of a parent’s love, the Gospel message underscores the theme of a heartfelt repentance as a path to forgiveness and reconciliation with God.

“Father,” the younger son said, “give me the share of property that falls to me.” With plans to leave home, the son requested possession of his part of the inheritance prior to his father’s death and burial. This was an insult, an act of shameless audacity.

Amazingly, instead of a rebuke and a slap in the face, this particular father consented! He did not try to stop his son from moving away. Ultimately the father could not restrain him from leaving. A father can provide guidance, admonition, and discipline. But finally any parent must allow the son or daughter to choose their own path in life and face the consequences.

God relates to us in the same way. As Creator and loving Father, He gives us all that we possess, not only material blessings but also all the attributes that define our humanity: reason, moral goodness, will, imagination, creativity, love, and the gift of freedom. Yet, despite all of God’s gifts, and all His guidance and admonitions, we have the freedom to take our part of the inheritance, turn our backs to God, and go off to a distant land seeking our own path in excitement and adventure.

The younger son left his home to live in liberty and autonomy. We can only guess the reasons why he left home. Perhaps it was unwillingness to live by the father’s standards of love and duty. Perhaps there was resentment and an unbearable struggle with his older brother. Perhaps it was just the idea of freedom, being on his own, the thrill of adventure.

He left home to be free and to live as he chose. But he found himself in slavery and misery. Untested and immature, he squandered his money, soon lost his false friends, and was deprived even of his personal dignity. The only job he could find was with a Gentile boss, assigned to take care of pigs, an affront to his Jewish upbringing.

In every respect he had reached the end. He was absolutely finished. Except for a glimmer of hope as he recalled his father’s love and goodness. That memory of the father’s love and goodness sparked a decision to repent, to turn completely around, to ask for forgiveness, and hope to regain a place in the household even if as one of the servants. The love of a parent, imaging the love of God, can retrieve the life of a child from the darkest regions of despair.

We call the story ‘The Parable of the Prodigal Son’, but it could be called ‘The Parable of the Loving Father’.

The father is the main figure, the chief actor in the story. It is his home, his property, his gift of freedom that the son enjoys. It is the father who waits and longs for his son, seeing him from afar, and running to meet him, risking his dignity as head of the family.

It is the father who embraces and kisses his son before his son can even plead his case. It is the father who interrupts his son’s confession and orders a new robe for him, new shoes, and a festive banquet to welcome him. The embrace and the kiss signify acceptance into the family. The ring is a symbol of sharing in the ownership of property. The new robe is a sign of the renewal of life for the one who “was dead and is alive again; who was lost and is found” (Luke 15:24, 32).

Nevertheless, whatever the magnitude of the father’s love and compassion for the son, the miracle of forgiveness and reconciliation would not have occurred if the son had not decided to change his mind and return home. God’s love is boundless and unconditional, but it does not work by means of coercion. God’s love attracts and invites; it does not pressure and compel. God’s love is active in our lives to the degree we long for it, we receive it, and we live by it, sharing it with others in humbleness and joy.

The wayward son came to reflect on his situation. Induced by his dire circumstances, “he came to himself” (Luke 15:17), achieving a sober self-awareness. The sweet memory of what he had previously enjoyed, crossed his mind. A pang of conscience about his wrongdoings stirred within his soul. He recalled his father’s love and goodness. Then came the decisive step of returning home, asking for forgiveness, and hoping to retrieve a place in the household even as a servant.

The theme of repentance is a major topic in the Bible. In particular the book of Psalms celebrates God’s tender mercies toward sinners and the renewal of the heart through repentance and God’s forgiveness. Jesus too began His ministry by proclaiming repentance with the words: “The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is at hand! Repent, and believe in the gospel” (Mark 1:15).

During our new liturgical period the Church calls us to sober self-awareness, to assessment of our ways, and to repentance and confession. No one is without shortcomings. No one is without sin before God. The ‘war’ against evil is a life-long challenge. The saints teach us that repentance is not only a particular event of confession and forgiveness. It is also a permanent trait of Christian life, an abiding receptivity of the soul to God in faith and a contrite spirit.

The great lesson of today’s parable is the homecoming, the celebration of finding our true self by trusting in God’s forgiveness, and thus recovering the bond of communion with Him. To repent is not a religious duty as a favor to God. Repentance is for us – a precious awakening of our love for God, a resolute step toward a changed life, an embrace of God as “the Father of mercies and of all comfort” (2 Cor. 1:3).

May Christ our Lord inspire and guide us in the paths of repentance and renewed life in Christ. Praise and glory be to the Father and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit forever. Amen.