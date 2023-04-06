x

The Preliminary Works for the Panathinaikos Stadium in Votanikos Begin

April 6, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[360559] ΕΝΑΡΞΗ ΤΩΝ ΠΡΟΔΡΟΜΩΝ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΩΝ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΚΑΤΑΣΚΕΥΗ ΤΟΥ ΝΕΟΥ ΓΗΠΕΔΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΠΑΟ ΣΤΟΝ ΒΟΤΑΝΙΚΟ(ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΡΕΜΠΑΠΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
The preliminary works for the Panathinaikos stadium in Votanikos begin. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The building of a new football stadium to house Panathinaikos FC in the area of Votanikos is finally about to become reality, with construction crews beginning preliminary works to prepare the site where the new football arena is to be built on Thursday.

The crews will start by the “clearing” the plot where the new football field will be located, in order not to lose another day. Once the municipal authority’s contract with the TERNA-AKTOR-Mytilineos joint venture is signed at the end of May, the construction of the new stadium can then begin immediately.

The construction site will be visited by the Ministers Giorgos Gerapetritis (Minister of State), Thodoros Skylakakis (Alternate Finance Minister), Adonis Georgiadis (Minister of Development and Investments), the President of Panathinaikos FC, Yiannis Alafouzos, the President of Panathinaikos, Panagiotis Malakates, and the CEO of Alpha Bank, Vassilis Psaltis, who will be informed in detail by the Mayor of Athens, Costas Bakoyannis, about the work.

After the end of the inspection, there will be statements by Bakoyannis, who will analyse all the next steps for the implementation of the entire project of the “Double Redevelopment”, the largest intervention in post-war Athens.

