The Power of Words: John Gumas President & CEO of Gumas Advertising

x

March 10, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

The National Herald
x

March 10, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

ATHENS – It's too late for the 57 deceased and their grieving families and friends, but a head-on train collision on the railway connecting the Greek capital to Thessaloniki has prompted the government - which had delayed safety measures -…

ATHENS – It's too late for the 57 deceased and their grieving families and friends, but a head-on train collision on the railway connecting the Greek capital to Thessaloniki has prompted the government - which had delayed safety measures -…

An agreement that will see the Vatican return to Greece three Parthenon Marbles fragments it obtained under unexplained circumstances is being seen as putting pressure on the British Museum to return stolen marbles it's held for 200 years. In what…

An agreement that will see the Vatican return to Greece three Parthenon Marbles fragments it obtained under unexplained circumstances is being seen as putting pressure on the British Museum to return stolen marbles it's held for 200 years. In what…

ATHENS – In the aftermath of the fatal train wreck at Tempi – in northern Greece – as mothers mourn their children, friends and relatives search for their missing loved ones, and an entire nation is plunged into national mourning, Greeks spoke to The National Herald about the grief, fear, despair, and disappointment that the news of the tragic incident created. "I have been crying for two days, even though I did not chance to have one of my own inside [the train]. I shudder over every moment in all those years that I took that train and went up…

Phoebe Koundouri is a Professor of Economics at the Athens University of Economics and Business and at the Technical University of Denmark. Her research focuses on sustainable interaction between nature, society, and the economy. Phoebe is the founder of the…

Phoebe Koundouri is a Professor of Economics at the Athens University of Economics and Business and at the Technical University of Denmark. Her research focuses on sustainable interaction between nature, society, and the economy. Phoebe is the founder of the…

NEW YORK – The Sutton Café Restaurant, 1026 First Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets in Manhattan, is a classic American diner, offering the warmth, quick service, and extremely long menu of tasty items most associated with Greek-owned diners in…

NEW YORK – The Sutton Café Restaurant, 1026 First Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets in Manhattan, is a classic American diner, offering the warmth, quick service, and extremely long menu of tasty items most associated with Greek-owned diners in…
Community

MEXICO CITY – Greek artist Eleni Giannopoulou, born in Crete, spoke with The National Herald about her latest exhibition with Mexican video artist Tania Reza on view in Mexico City through April 29. TNH: How did the project come together over the last two years? Eleni Giannopoulou: The project started…

Ancient Greeks are credited with creating arts and sciences, democracy, medicine, and other advances but who knew that they came up with the idea of advertising! A stroll through the ancient Agora would see the sights and sounds of street…

Ancient Greeks are credited with creating arts and sciences, democracy, medicine, and other advances but who knew that they came up with the idea of advertising! A stroll through the ancient Agora would see the sights and sounds of street…

ATLANTA, GA – Out on Film and Atlanta Pride announced the lineup of films for the Out on Film Spring Fest which takes place April 3-6 at the Landmark Midtown Art Cinema in Atlanta, the Georgia Voice (GV) reported on…

ATLANTA, GA – Out on Film and Atlanta Pride announced the lineup of films for the Out on Film Spring Fest which takes place April 3-6 at the Landmark Midtown Art Cinema in Atlanta, the Georgia Voice (GV) reported on…

ALBANY – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris announced on March 10 that the State Senate passed his legislation (S.454) which gives New York’s veterans a dignified burial. The bill, which passed unanimously, requires affected counties and the…

ALBANY – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris announced on March 10 that the State Senate passed his legislation (S.454) which gives New York’s veterans a dignified burial. The bill, which passed unanimously, requires affected counties and the…
CHURCH

OPINIONS

From time immemorial, social gatherings and top events have taken place around a table. The symposiums were great; they had the best food, the best aged wine, and the best service that was made up of many small performances. "Many conversations with deep reflections were endless in ancient Athens, and…

By Dimitris Eleas

My father advised, “wait ‘til you’re my age, kid!” Mama preached in Greek: “Where you are, I have been. Where I am, you are coming.” My immigrant parents were exceptional role models regarding “we never know where life will lead…

By Constance M. Constant
My father advised, “wait ‘til you’re my age, kid!” Mama preached in Greek: “Where you are, I have been. Where I am, you are coming.” My immigrant parents were exceptional role models regarding “we never know where life will lead…
By Constance M. Constant

Although ancient Athens was an intensely masculine society, there were some women that proved exceptional rulers and personalities at a time when women couldn’t even vote. Artemisia, 480 BC, queen of Halicarnassus (now Bodrum) reigned for 24 years. She was…

By Phyllis ‘Kiki’ Sembos
Although ancient Athens was an intensely masculine society, there were some women that proved exceptional rulers and personalities at a time when women couldn’t even vote. Artemisia, 480 BC, queen of Halicarnassus (now Bodrum) reigned for 24 years. She was…
By Phyllis ‘Kiki’ Sembos

This week’s piece intended to discuss Greece’s impending national elections and the disenfranchisement of Greek citizens living abroad. However, in the wake of the tragic train collision at Tempi resulting in the death of approximately 60 passengers so far, the…

By Christopher Tripoulas
This week’s piece intended to discuss Greece’s impending national elections and the disenfranchisement of Greek citizens living abroad. However, in the wake of the tragic train collision at Tempi resulting in the death of approximately 60 passengers so far, the…
By Christopher Tripoulas
GREECE

ATHENS - Pension and tax benefits, the cancellation of bank debts, and posting in public administration jobs are some of eleven measures announced by the government on Friday on behalf of families that lost relatives in the train collision at Tempi, central Greece, on Friday, and those who were severely…

ATHENS - On Friday, main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras met with rail worker unions to discuss the circumstances surrounding the rail accident at Tempi and how to address the issues and deficiencies that led to the tragedy. In his post-meeting statements, he vehemently criticized efforts to assign blame for…

An Egyptian fisherman who rescued refugees by navigating a boat in rough waters was sentenced to 280 years in prison in Greece for human smuggling, a punishment far harsher than those given to Greek officials convicted of serious crimes. The man, identified only as H Elfallah, was reportedly accompanied by…

GET UNLIMITED ACCESS

Become a subscriber for less than $ 1 / week. Cancel at any time. Really, at any time.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

or Donate

USA

NEW ORLEANS — First lady Jill Biden was traveling to a medical center in New Orleans on Friday to stress the importance of cancer research, a priority in the budget proposal President Joe Biden sent to Congress. The Democratic president's overall budget plan has been roundly criticized by Republicans and won't make it through Congress intact. But Biden is hoping the fight against cancer will find bipartisan support. Set to accompany the first lady at the Louisiana Cancer Research Center was Sen. Bill Cassidy, who had joined his fellow Republicans a day earlier in criticizing the overall budget plan. Cassidy…

WASHINGTON — The House voted unanimously on Friday to declassify U.S. intelligence information about the origins of COVID-19, a sweeping show of bipartisan support near…

WASHINGTON — The House voted unanimously on Friday to declassify U.S. intelligence information about the origins of COVID-19, a sweeping show of bipartisan support near…

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump has been invited to testify before a New York grand jury that has been investigating hush money payments…

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump has been invited to testify before a New York grand jury that has been investigating hush money payments…

WASHINGTON — A month ago, the government dropped a bombshell jobs report that showed that America's employers added a sizzling half-million-plus positions in January —…

WASHINGTON — A month ago, the government dropped a bombshell jobs report that showed that America's employers added a sizzling half-million-plus positions in January —…
CYPRUS

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus will earmark 2% of gross domestic product to defense spending in line with other European Union member states as a means to strengthen the east Mediterranean island nation’s foreign policy bargaining power, the new Cypriot president said Friday. Nikos Christodoulides told reporters after a visit…

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus will earmark 2% of gross domestic product to defense spending in line with other European Union member states as a means to strengthen the east Mediterranean island nation’s foreign policy bargaining power, the new Cypriot president said Friday. Nikos Christodoulides told reporters after a visit…

ATHENS - The Cyprus issue is a top national priority of Greek foreign policy, and Greece will continue its undivided support toward its resolution in a fair and viable manner, Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said on Thursday after meeting with his Cyprus Republic counterpart Constantine Kombos in Athens. At…

ATHENS - The Cyprus issue is a top national priority of Greek foreign policy, and Greece will continue its undivided support toward its resolution in a fair and viable manner, Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said on Thursday after meeting with his Cyprus Republic counterpart Constantine Kombos in Athens. At…

NICOSIA - Travelers to Cyprus are lured by some of Europe's best beaches and Tripadvisor put two of them – Nissi in Ayia at 7th and Fig Tree Beach in nearby Protaras as 20th on its list of the best spots for bathing and taking in the sun. With the COVID-19…

NICOSIA - Travelers to Cyprus are lured by some of Europe's best beaches and Tripadvisor put two of them – Nissi in Ayia at 7th and Fig Tree Beach in nearby Protaras as 20th on its list of the best spots for bathing and taking in the sun. With the COVID-19…

NICOSIA - With the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror and tourism expected to surge on the island, Cyprus Airways reported encouraging numbers, with a significant increase in passengers for February, a typically quiet month. According to the company, it carried 19,509 passengers in February, compared to 2,997 in the…

NICOSIA - With the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror and tourism expected to surge on the island, Cyprus Airways reported encouraging numbers, with a significant increase in passengers for February, a typically quiet month. According to the company, it carried 19,509 passengers in February, compared to 2,997 in the…
WORLD

BRUSSELS — Belgium is banning TikTok from government phones over worries about cybersecurity, privacy and misinformation, the country's prime minister said Friday, mirroring recent action by other authorities in Europe and the U.S. The Chinese-owned video sharing app will be temporarily prohibited from devices owned or paid for by the…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed Friday to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years of tensions. The major diplomatic breakthrough negotiated with China lowers the chance of armed conflict between the Mideast rivals — both directly and in proxy conflicts around the region.…

Several people were killed and injured Thursday night after shots were fired inside a building where Jehovah's Witnesses met in the northern German city of Hamburg, officials said. The international Christian denomination founded in the United States has a more than 100-year history in Germany. Today, about 170,000 members call…

Sports

ARE, Sweden — Mikaela Shiffrin made a strong start Friday in her pursuit of a record-tying 86th World Cup victory by taking a big lead in the first run of a giant slalom. Shiffrin was more than half a second faster than her highest-ranked rivals with a smooth and fluent run in the sunshine at the lakeside resort in Are. The second run is later Friday. The 27-year-old American can move even with Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark with a victory. Stenmark won a record 86 World Cup races in the 1970s and 80s.  

MILWAUKEE — Brook Lopez had 24 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high nine blocks and the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 118-113 on…

MILWAUKEE — Brook Lopez had 24 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high nine blocks and the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 118-113 on…

LOS ANGELES — Fred VanVleet tried to take a double breath before addressing reporters. But the Toronto Raptors guard was unable to suppress his frustration…

LOS ANGELES — Fred VanVleet tried to take a double breath before addressing reporters. But the Toronto Raptors guard was unable to suppress his frustration…

MANCHESTER, England — Chants of "Bruno! Bruno!" reverberated around Old Trafford as the healing process began for Manchester United. The wounds from Sunday's humiliating 7-0…

MANCHESTER, England — Chants of "Bruno! Bruno!" reverberated around Old Trafford as the healing process began for Manchester United. The wounds from Sunday's humiliating 7-0…
TOP STORIES

SYDNEY -  The trendy Eros Greek restaurant in Sydney was ordered to close for 60 hours by the New South Wales liquor regulation authority in Australia which said it was told by police that a motorcycle gang was going to storm it. The Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) said…

The Archive

Discover The National Herald’s
25 years of independent journalism.

EXPLORE NOW
VIDEO
Greek-Americans Support Charles Antetokounmpo Family FoundationGreek-Americans Support Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation

NEW YORK – Another important event under the signature of ‘The Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation (CAFF) was realized with great success. Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo were at the Rainbow room at Rockefeller Center in New York City to support the charity work of their Foundation. This time the brothers managed…

Three Parthenon Fragments Returned to Greece at Vatican Ceremony (Video)

ROME - At a ceremony in the Holy See on Tuesday, Greece received three marble fragments of the Parthenon as a gift for the Acropolis Museum from the Vatican Museums. The gift was a personal decision made by Pope Francis to Archbishop Hieronymos of Athens and All Greece. Representing the…

From California to New York, Storms Ravage US from Coast-to-Coast (Video)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Parts of the Northeast are gearing up for what could be very heavy snow early Tuesday, after tornadoes and other powerful winds swept through parts of the Southern Plains, killing at least one person in Oklahoma, and some Michigan residents faced a sixth consecutive day without power…

FOOD + TRAVEL

There is hardly a city or town in the United States where you can't find great Greek street food. Now, in Warner Robins, GA, Olympia Gyros is serving its neighbors at 670 Lake Joy Road, Suite 150. The Macon Telegraph trumpets, "Freshly sliced meat from a gyro spit. This new…

With a region as large and varied as Western Greece, there is literally something for everyone to enjoy in terms of food and wine. The following is just a glimpse into the tastes of the region which can be enjoyed throughout the year.   ACHAIA Achaia is well-known for culinary…

DALLAS — The CEO of American Airlines says he is ready to give pilots raises and higher retirement contributions that would average 40% over four years to match a contract recently approved by pilots at Delta Air Lines. By the end of the agreement, Robert Isom said in a video…

CULTURE

PARMA, OH – John Elias Sakellakis, 90, was featured in an article on Cleveland.com about the release of his book Little Stories from Greece: Tales of a Young Boy Growing up on the island of Karpathos, Greece during World War II and His Transition to America. “I wanted my children…

PARMA, OH – John Elias Sakellakis, 90, was featured in an article on Cleveland.com about the release of his book Little Stories from Greece: Tales of a Young Boy Growing up on the island of Karpathos, Greece during World War II and His Transition to America. “I wanted my children…

NEW YORK - March 9, 2023 - ( Newswire.com ) The inspiration for Josh Tepper's new song, "Poison Apple", comes from experiencing a toxic environment a little over a year ago. The song is about leaving toxicity and learning that sometimes the shiniest things can come with many negative aspects.…

NEW YORK - March 9, 2023 - ( Newswire.com ) The inspiration for Josh Tepper's new song, "Poison Apple", comes from experiencing a toxic environment a little over a year ago. The song is about leaving toxicity and learning that sometimes the shiniest things can come with many negative aspects.…

LOS ANGELES — Robert Blake, the Emmy award-winning performer who went from acclaim for his acting to notoriety when he was tried and acquitted in the killing of his wife, died Thursday at age 89. A statement released on behalf of his niece, Noreen Austin, said Blake died from heart…

LOS ANGELES — Robert Blake, the Emmy award-winning performer who went from acclaim for his acting to notoriety when he was tried and acquitted in the killing of his wife, died Thursday at age 89. A statement released on behalf of his niece, Noreen Austin, said Blake died from heart…

LOS ANGELES — Decamping from her usual base in Milan to show her wares in Los Angeles — only three days before the Oscars — Donatella Versace says she was inspired by the energy, glamour and power of Hollywood. She had plenty of that, but needed one more thing to…

LOS ANGELES — Decamping from her usual base in Milan to show her wares in Los Angeles — only three days before the Oscars — Donatella Versace says she was inspired by the energy, glamour and power of Hollywood. She had plenty of that, but needed one more thing to…

HEALTH + SCIENCES

WASHINGTON — All U.S. women getting mammograms will soon receive information about their breast density, which can sometimes make cancer harder to spot. The new requirements, finalized Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration, are aimed at standardizing the information given to millions of women following scans to detect breast…

OKUMA, Japan — Twelve years after the triple reactor meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Japan is preparing to release a massive amount of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea. Japanese officials say the release is unavoidable and should start soon. Dealing with the wastewater is less of…

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The tiny clinic where physicians prescribe hormones and other medications to transgender teenagers shares the same campus where West Virginia kids travel to receive treatments for rare cancer, heart surgery and other health care difficult to get anywhere else. In a rural state purported to have the…

EDITORS’ PICKS

CARTOONS

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

General News

The Power of Words: John Gumas President & CEO of Gumas Advertising

March 10, 2023
Elena Kefalogianni
GumasJohn_WithJacketandBook1
Advertising expert John Gumas. (Photo: Courtesy of John Gumas)

Ancient Greeks are credited with creating arts and sciences, democracy, medicine, and other advances but who knew that they came up with the idea of advertising! A stroll through the ancient Agora would see the sights and sounds of street peddlers and vendors promoting their wares among competitors, similar to how we are exposed to advertising today through modern platforms.

 

Although technology has shifted advertising to online platforms and consumer demands have evolved, John Gumas, CEO of the award-winning GUMAS Advertising company, maintains that the essence of advertising remains the same: a conversation between two people.

What never changes in advertising in its purest form is

quite simple: a conversation between two people

 

The challenge lies in delivering the message effectively. Today’s consumers are well-informed and perceptive, and the old-fashioned “hard sell” approach is no longer effective.

 

The moment somebody tries to sell you,

is the moment you lose trust in that person

 

When someone tries to sell you something, it can often lead to a breakdown in trust. Modern marketing focuses on building trust and credibility before attempting to sell a product. Consumers must be able to relate to the brand before they can trust it.

 

The key is getting people to trust you, the market to trust you, and your brand. You can then sell a product because they believe you and they trust your brand; they believe in the brand. The new strategy is to sell without selling.

 

Companies fall into the trap of a one size fits all approach believing every social media platform and advertising platform is suited to their business. That can be especially misleading, when companies look up to the advertising campaigns of industry giants with unlimited advertising budgets. These industry giants have the flexibility to use every advertising platform available without being selective.

 

When you have $100 million to spend, as Apple, Coca Cola

and others—they are the penultimate advertisers. They have so much money to spend and the margin for error is wide.

 

Smaller companies must account for their finances before deciding on an adverting campaign. Additionally, companies sometimes view their goods and services from what they think is the consumer’s perspective often resulting in making the wrong assumptions.

 

The most common mistake we see with companies is they believe they know exactly what their customers need to hear them say. We believe that guessing is the number one reason marketing campaigns fail. 

 

Consumers are bombarded by data and their respective attention span continues to wane. John Gumas believes the optimum way to capture their attention is to convey a message similar to the proverbial elevator pitch based on a 30-second opportunity to answer three questions: WHO are you; WHAT do you do; WHY are you different from your competitors. Gumas proffers a fourth, and most critical consideration: what’s in it for you?

 

That is the essence of posturing Gumas’s clientele as challenger brands. Challenger brands are brands that compete against larger brands. These brands also have to also motivate consumers to want to purchase their goods and services while competing with larges brands who are spending significantly more money.

 

The most credible form of advertising is when somebody finds you.

 

Consumers must find you, and according to Gumas, optimization that is based on analysis of search terms is critical to dovetail need with message delivery. The way the message reaches consumers will continue to evolve, and the process of creating that message is mission critical in the advertising industry.

 

Gumas believes that in the future artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality will be commonplace. The next TikTok is just around the corner and the speed and modes to reach vast numbers of consumers will continue to grow. With the evolution and seamless automation of big data, privacy issues will continue to mount.

 

There’s a push right now for privacy. Whether one looks at Apple, Facebook, or Google, requires a change in algorithms to accommodate privacy concerns. As advertisers, we are challenged to deliver the right message to the right people, in a cost-effective way that delivers the highest results for our clients.

 

Gumas believes that these concerns will push the corporate world towards the adoption of more equitable, customer-centric models and eliminate bad players using big data in deceptive and unfair ways.

 

It’s going to be harder for us to target clients, yet it’s good thing for society, for consumers, and to keep the big players and brands honest.

 

Gumas embraces challenge and knows that hard work and determination are prerequisites to success. GUMAS Advertising was created to help level the playing field for all brands in competition with conglomerates. His own Greek American story is a testament to the opportunities and success rewarded for hard work, vision, and attention to customer’s needs.

 

So fast forward, this is our 39th year in business and the term challenger brand marketing® is our trademark; we helped create an industry within advertising.

 

GUMAS Advertising is ranked as one of the top branding, marketing, and advertising firms in the Bay Area with clientele ranging from small companies to large multinationals. John and his partner Craig Alexander just published their #1 bestselling book, Challenger Brand Marketing providing companies with proven, practical, and useful tips on how to help grown their own brands and business. Keeping it short and sweet is the penultimate challenge. After all, John Gumas’ favorite Mark Twain quote reads:

 

I would have written you a shorter note, but I didn’t have the time.

 

 

RELATED

General News
Greek Artist Eleni Giannopoulou Shares Her Latest Exhibition on View in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY – Greek artist Eleni Giannopoulou, born in Crete, spoke with The National Herald about her latest exhibition with Mexican video artist Tania Reza on view in Mexico City through April 29.

General News
Moroccan Film Honored in Athens to Be Screened at Out on Film Spring Fest
Politics
Senate Passes Gianaris’ Bill to Provide Proper Burial for Veterans’ Unclaimed Remains

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.