The Politics of the Marriage Equality Vote

When prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pledged to a pass a law that legalized same-sex marriage and equal parental rights for same-sex couples you would have thought that the approval in the Greek parliament would have been a slam dunk. His party New Democracy holds 158 seats in the 300-seat Vouli and the leaders four leftwing parties which amount in total to 85 seats had come out in favor of the bill. And yet, the passage of the bill last week was anything but a small dunk. It passed with 176 votes in favor, but there were 76 Nays, and 46 deputies chose not to vote. Opposition to the bill was across the political spectrum, the nays coming not only from the small ultra-nationalist, rightwing parties and the communists but also from deputies from Mitsotakis’ own party and the center-left PASOK party.

The outcome, granting same-sex couples equality in marriage, is undoubtedly a milestone for Greek society. As the next day’s headlines reminded us, Greece became the first predominantly Eastern Orthodox country and the 16th among the members of the European Union to do so. The passing of the bill showed that Greek society is moving away from the prejudices of the past.

Yet at the same time, the significant across the board disapproval of the measure is also a reminder of the widespread social conservatism that still characterizes a big part of Greek society. This opposition was not unexpected, and it manifested itself in the run-up to the vote in the Vouli, and it included several leading New Democracy figures. Credit goes to the prime minister for going through with the vote. This is a time he could not afford a defeat in the Vouli, especially if it came with many defections from his party. His government, despite its comfortable parliamentary majority and popularity in the polls, is facing questions about its handling of the Predator spyware scandal and the investigation into last year’s train crash.

The government was careful to present the bill as a measure that offered equality to all Greeks. It signaled Greek society’s inclusiveness and protected the children of gay couples from feeling excluded or being marginalized and in many cases bullied at school. The government did not employ a vocabulary that might have been considered overly politically correct or ‘woke’ in the sense of being excessively alert to prejudice and discrimination. The general theme of the advocates of marriage equality is that Greek society is moving along with the changing times, and therefore gay couples and their children had the same rights as the rest of society.

But there were still those who opposed the bill and defended the concept of a traditional – in other words heterosexual family. It was not surprising those views came from the ultra-nationalist parties that would like Greece to be racially and religiously ‘pure’ or from the communist party that is imbued with a Soviet-era puritanism and also believes all social problems will be solved only when capitalism is abolished. The surprise is that it also came from from deputies belonging to PASOK, as well as from withing New Democracy. PASOK is a center-left party that describes itself as progressive, and yet eleven out of its thirty-two deputies abstained from the vote. I looked up the constituencies of the eleven who abstained and found that all of them are elected either in the mainland provinces or the Northern Aegean islands, regions where traditional and conservative social values run especially deep.

Among New Democracy deputies there were 20 who voted against and 31 who abstained, in total, a smaller number than was expected. I looked up the constituencies of those who voted against and found a roughly similar pattern: 16 get elected in the provinces, two in Thessaloniki, and two in Athens. Overall, there is a correlation between the no vote and electoral districts, with very few naysayers being elected from the big urban centers.

One New Democracy deputy from Athens voting no was former prime minister Antonis Samaras who made a fiery speech against marriage equality. He stated that he did not consider legalizing same-sex marriage and granting equal parental rights for same-sex couples constituted a human right.

Another one of the New Democracy deputies who spoke in opposition to the bill was Andreas Katsaniotis, who is elected in the province of Achaia in Peloponnesos. He was formerly the deputy minister for foreign affairs with the responsibility for diaspora Greeks. Another deputy who held the same position is Konstantinos Vlasis, who is elected in the province from Arcadia and who abstained from voting. I was happy to note that the current deputy minister for foreign affairs, Giorgos Kotsiras voted in favor of the bill. I can understand the pressure to vote no from voters in the provinces, but I think its safe to say that a majority of Greeks in the Diaspora are supportive of marriage equality in their homeland.