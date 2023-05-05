The Play ‘Women of Zalongo’ Celebrates Women’s Rights

United States

LOS ANGELES – The Greek play ‘Women of Zalongo’ premiered at the Clayes Performing Arts Center on the campus of the California State University Fullerton on March 3 and completed its run at the Santa Monica Playhouse on March 19, for a total of eight sold out performances to mostly positive reviews. The play has been recognized by the National Endowment of the Arts with a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects Award and a semi-finalist at the Eugene O’Neil National Playwright’s Conference, 2022 and the Bay Area Playwrights Festival, 2020. The development of the play has been supported by the Basil P. Caloyeras Center for Modern Greek Studies, Loyola Marymount University, Christina Bogdanou, director, and partnered with Dr. Michele Patzakis. The title of the play originates from a real-life event that took place in 1803 when Greece was occupied by the Ottoman Empire. Ali Pasha had besieged the rebel city of Souli and forced them to sign a treaty with the condition that he would allow the Souliotes to evacuate their villages safely. The agreement was not honored and one phalanx of Souliotes was attacked. Despite a heroic fight they succumbed to the numerically superior forces of Ali Pasha. The surrounded Souliotes, among them approximately 60 women, were trapped by Ali Pasha’s army at the village of Zalongo. Unable to escape and to avoid enslavement the Greek women jumped to their death off a steep cliff with their children, an act that became known as the Dance of Zalongo. This heroic act quickly became known across Europe and re-ignited the Greeks’ thirst for freedom, eventually leading to the 1821 Revolution against the Ottoman Empire.

This play, however, is not a historical examination about the events that led to the historic sacrifice by the Greek women at Zalongo, to the dissatisfaction of some members of the audience. The title is used allegorically as a source of inspiration for future generations of women to continue fighting until they achieve equality and reach a better tomorrow. The sacrifice of the Zalongo women was mentioned at the start of the play as the historical framework but the play is a fictional story inspired by the playwright Maria Cominis’ Greek grandmother’s childhood memories from events that took place around the Balkan Wars. Terrified by the nightly beating of the war drums, Young Eleni dreamed of a more peaceful existence, and immigration to the United States in 1915 provided that opportunity.

The play chronicles the trials and struggles that women of several generations from different socio-economic backgrounds had to face and the resilience they had to develop to survive. One of the best acts of the play shows how a successful dressmaker maneuvers to stay afloat in the Ottoman Empire’s oppressive society where she lives while trying to mentor her high-spirited niece to adapt to her ways of doing business i.e. showing a lot of deference to her wealthy Turkish clients. That eventually leads to a confrontation between them.

In a later act that brings us to contemporary times, a mother, who had previously made a shocking revelation, became involved in a lively discussion about her daughter’s decision to proceed with an abortion. The uproar from the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, thus reversing decades of legal precedent that protected a woman’s right to choose, has resulted in making abortion part of a renewed national conversation and that alone could have been the theme of an entire play.

This is a complex play with many plots and characters that feels like a puzzle at times, but it is engaging, thanks to some fine acting performances from an almost all female cast. The troupe was a mixture of veteran as well as student actors. The play will be coming to New York City for a development opportunity at the HB Studio that was playwright Cominis’ first creative home with presentations on June 9 and 10. This is an inventive play that champions women’s rights, women’s ingenuity, and the difficult choices they encounter and as such it is worth viewing. It will be a cause for celebration as well as a source for discussion.

The production is under the auspices of the General Secretariat for Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Greece in Washington, DC, and the Consulate General of Greece in Los Angeles.