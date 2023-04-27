x

April 27, 2023

The Perpetual Disgrace of New York State’s Budget Delays and the Decline of Our Quality of Life

April 27, 2023
By Eraklis A. Diamataris
Lower Manhattan
Lower Manhattan. (Photo: Jermaine Ee)

As the co-editor and publisher of Ethnikos Kirikas/The National Herald, I believe it is crucial to address an issue that has plagued our state for far too long: the seemingly perpetual inability of New York State to pass budgets on time. As residents of one of the most populous and highly taxed states in the nation, we have every right to demand better from our representatives. It is baffling and unacceptable that the very institutions charged with ensuring our quality of life are consistently failing to fulfill their duties.

New York City, a global financial powerhouse, continues to be mired in debt. This begs the question: how is it possible for a metropolis with such a substantial population and tax base to be in such a dire financial state? The answer lies in the inefficiency and mismanagement of the state government, which has proven itself incapable of addressing the city’s fiscal challenges.

It is no secret that New York City’s infrastructure, schools, hospitals, and public services have been on a steady decline. The city’s subways, for example, are plagued with delays and breakdowns, while roads and bridges deteriorate. Our schools are overcrowded and underfunded, and hospitals face staff shortages and inadequate resources. These issues directly impact the quality of life for millions of New Yorkers, yet they persist year after year.

One cannot help but feel that the state’s budgetary issues are a symptom of a larger problem: the detachment of our elected representatives from the lives of their constituents. The political gridlock that prevents the passage of timely budgets is a clear indication that our representatives have lost sight of their purpose – to serve the needs of the people who elected them.

Instead of focusing on real solutions, we see political posturing and partisanship take precedence over the urgent needs of our communities. Our representatives are seemingly more concerned with scoring political points than addressing the problems we face daily. The result is a broken system, with millions of dollars wasted on mismanaged projects, and vital programs and services underfunded.

New Yorkers deserve better. We demand a state government that prioritizes the needs of its people above petty politics. We demand representatives who will work collaboratively and efficiently to pass budgets that invest in our crumbling infrastructure, our struggling schools, and our overwhelmed hospitals. It is high time for a change in the culture of our state government.

As of today, New York State’s budget is almost a month overdue, as the deadline was set for April 1st. We call upon our elected officials to reevaluate their priorities and remember the people they serve. It is time to put an end to the chronic budget delays and the decline of our quality of life. New Yorkers are resilient, resourceful, and deserving of a state government that reflects those qualities. We must demand better from our representatives, and hold them accountable when they fail to deliver.

