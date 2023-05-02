THE PERMANENT MISSION OF THE REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS ANNOUNCES ONE VACANCHY FOR THE POSITION OF CLERK/TYPIST

Help Wanted

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Cyprus to the United Nations, is accepting applications for the position of one (1) Clerk/Typist under locally employed staff terms and conditions.

REQUIREMENTS

– Baccalaureate from a recognized Secondary School.

– Fluent in English and Greek, both written and oral.

– Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook).

– Integrity, discretion, organizational skills, good judgement, initiative, and responsibility.

– Prior work experience relevant to the requirements of this position will be considered an advantage.

– Appropriate U.S. work authorization will be considered an advantage.

JOB DESCRIPTION

– Perform general clerical and accounting duties.

– Responsible for the Archive Registry and the telecommunications system of the Diplomatic Mission.

– Use technological and other office equipment to perform tasks.

– Assist in conducting inspections and field investigations where necessary.

– Execute and/or undertake the execution of work within and/or outside the office, related to the responsibilities and activities of the Diplomatic Mission.

– Act as a personal assistant.

– Cooperate with the other members of the Diplomatic Mission.

– Perform any other duties related to the Diplomatic Mission’s work as directed.

REMUNERATION

Salary is determined in accordance with the General Schedule (GS) Classification and Pay System of the US Office of Personnel Management (Salary Table 2023-DCB). Annual gross salary: $44,057 (Grade 5, Step 1). Other benefits include Health Insurance Coverage, and 13th Salary.

SUBMISSION OF APPLICATIONS

Interested candidates should apply by submitting the following documents to [email protected] by May 26th, 2023.

– Letter of interest.

– Detailed resume/ CV.

– Copy of a valid passport and/or U.S. entry visa and/or USA work permit.

– Certificate of Clean Criminal Record, issued by the competent authorities and certified by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country where the interested party permanently resides.

– One photograph (in jpeg format).

– Two recommendation letters or the names of two persons who can provide recommendations.

Applications submitted after the deadline or not supported by the required documentation will not be considered.

Only shortlisted candidates will be notified and invited for an interview and/or written test. Hard copies of diplomas and other qualifications are expected to be submitted at the time of the interview.

The dates of the interviews will be announced at a later stage and candidates will be informed accordingly.

28 April 2023