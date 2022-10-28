x

October 28, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Greece

The Perfect Storm, The World After 9/11 through NATO’s Eyes, Ambassador Vassilis Kaskarelis,

October 28, 2022
By Ambassador Patrick Theros
Ambassador Vassilis Kaskarelis. (Photo via snf.org)
FILE - Ambassador Vassilis Kaskarelis. (Photo via snf.org)

The title does not fully describe the value of this insightful and informative book. Ambassador Vasilis Kaskarelis offers anyone interested in current events a highly readable, often riveting, narrative of some of the most momentous chapters in recent European history. He chronicles the final stages of the disintegration of Yugoslavia, the tumult inflicted on the U.S. relationship with its European allies by the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and the lack of foresight that led to the current reigniting of the Cold War.

In one section, in a dozen pages, this tome provides the best layman’s description of NATO, what it is and how it really operates, that I have ever read. For those interested in the sad history of post-World War II Greek foreign policy (or more precisely the lack thereof), the author leads us through an objective history and analysis of Greek government decisions in the first decade of the 21st century and the damage they inflicted on Greek national interests.

Ambassador Vasilis Kaskarelis deserves praise as one of the few Greek public servants in the past seventy years after the end of the Greek Civil War who has displayed the courage to write an honest and credible description of the political fecklessness of successive Greek administrations. Although my own career never took me to Greece, I often found myself observing and occasionally participating in the exercise of American relations with Greece. Every word that Ambassador Kaskarelis writes rings true.

Over a career spanning more than three decades, Ambassador Kaskarelis served as a diplomat in many posts of key importance to Greece, culminating as Permanent Representative first to NATO and then to the European Union from 2000 to 2009. The decade after the collapse of the Berlin Wall and the implosion of both the Warsaw Pact and of the Soviet Union, had led many to believe that NATO was as an institution on life-support, in an American-provided ICU. The European members of the alliance, unwilling to spend significantly on defense, had ceded the future of NATO, the ongoing conflict in Yugoslavia, and the future relationship with Russia to the United States. Washington just took over.

Kaskarelis arrived at NATO as the United States, with little European input, laid out the parameters of the political entities that emerged from Yugoslavia’s disintegration. Greeks who read these chapters will find many of their preconceived notions exploded. Greek public opinion may have supported Serbia, but the Serbs treated Greece with disdain and instead undermined Greek influence in the region. (Kaskarelis attributes this disdain to an exaggerated Serbian sense of superiority.) Nevertheless, Greek politicians, out of a fear of pro-Serbian public opinion in Greece, looked the other way.

The narrative next rolls into the dramatic events of 9/11. Kaskarelis describes the dramatic NATO meeting the following day when, for the first time in the history of the alliance, its members unanimously invoked Article 5, a declaration by our European partners that the attack on the United States was an attack on all. Rather than show appreciation, the neocons running the U.S. Government made it clear that they did not need NATO. Washington even turned to Russia without informing NATO.

For a brief time, it appeared that a historic rapprochement could develop between the two Cold War adversaries. Alas, the neocons, especially Vice President Cheney and Defense Secretary Rumsfeld, sabotaged Secretary of State Colin Powell’s efforts to bring this about. One wonders what U.S.-Russian relations would be today had Powell been allowed to succeed. More troubling to Kaskarelis were the Cheney-Rumsfeld efforts to marginalize NATO. Rumsfeld’s comments on the eve of the Iraq invasion that “old Europe” was out of step with “new Europe” i.e., the new members from former Warsaw Pact country planted seeds of doubt about the future of the transatlantic relationship. Kaskarelis’ account of the momentous first decade of the 21st century alone would make this book invaluable.

Kaskarelis weaves into every chapter the failure of Greek politicians to take risks that would advance the interests of their country. He writes with a calm and detached style that disguises what must be his deep bitterness at their failures. He discusses at length his efforts as Permanent Representative to the European Union to prevent Turkey from imbedding itself deeper into the EU by participating in European defense planning. He succeeded, as he wryly notes, because of Turkish rigid intransigence rather than Greek foreign policy.

Given an opportunity to assert Greek influence over Albanian and Muslim minorities in the region, Greek politicians clutched out of fear that they might offend (unrequited) pro-Serbian sentiments. Athens barred Greek peace-keeping forces assigned to the NATO missions in Kosovo from providing humanitarian support to, or even interacting with, Kosovar Albanian civilians.

Kaskarelis recommended in vain that the Greek government embrace the inevitable and support an independent Kosovo (and an American policy objective). Such a move would have made Greece a key power broker in the region, he argues, and contained Turkish influence.

Widespread anti-Americanism from the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus and leftist resentments going back to the Greek civil war (1944-49) continuously paralyzed Greek government decision making. He is particularly caustic about Greek policy failures of commission and omission repeatedly undermining its national interests. For example, an American offer presented by then USAID Director, Greek-American Andrew Natsios, to give preference to Greek companies for a major reconstruction project in Iraq foundered when the Greek government refused to officially put Souda Bay at the disposal of the U.S. Navy for Iraq operations. This story, sadly, illustrates the schizophrenic nature of Greek foreign policy. Greek governments regularly denied the United States official permission to use Greek facilities, and then looked the other way when we used them anyway.

Kaskarelis, as a good diplomat, prudently refrains from naming the officials who undermined Greek national security interests. As an exception, he commends Dora Bakoyannis as the only Greek foreign minister who had the courage to take strong positions. He notes that during her tenure (2006-2009), she staked out strong positions that led to greater Greek influence and countered Turkish ambitions.

A quote from the back of the book’s jacket, concludes his argument better than can the reviewer: “While you, the reader may consider my views pessimistic, my 35 years in the diplomatic service taught me that none of us can afford not to look at the truth and facts in the eye. It is the only path towards understanding the world and resolving its issues.”

RELATED

Society
The Strategic Implications of the Greek OXI

The first aggression in 20th century history perpetrated by a fascist state was carried out against Greece, 12 years before the Italian conquest of Ethiopia, and 16 years before the German invasion of Poland.

Politics
PM Mitsotakis: ‘We Want to Present the Next Generation with a Stronger and More Prosperous Homeland’
Politics
Greek President Sakellaropoulou at Thessaloniki Military Parade for 28th October Anniversary

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

At Least 42 Dead in Floods, Landslides in South Philippines (Photos + Video)

COTABATO, Philippines — Flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains swamped a southern Philippine province, killing at least 42 people, leaving 16 others missing and trapping some residents on their roofs, officials said Friday.

The first aggression in 20th century history perpetrated by a fascist state was carried out against Greece, 12 years before the Italian conquest of Ethiopia, and 16 years before the German invasion of Poland.

The title does not fully describe the value of this insightful and informative book.

IOANNINA - This government's duty is "to present the next generation with a stronger, more secure, more prosperous and more just homeland," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday from Ioannina, on the anniversary of "Ochi Day" or October 28, 1940.

NICOSIA - Cypriot police said clashes broke out and fires were started at the overcrowded Pournaras refugee reception center, scenes reported of smoke rising over the facility about 14 miles west of the capital.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings