x

June 6, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 64ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

OPINIONS

The Passage of Ships in the Strait of Hormuz Should Be Protected

June 6, 2023
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Iran
In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a ceremony commemorating the death anniversary of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, shown in the poster at top right, at his mausoleum just outside Tehran, Iran, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

At one time, not many years ago, it was taken for granted that anyone who dared to block the passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz would face an immediate, massive attack from the West.

One look at the map is enough to understand why. It is the only sea passage from the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the open sea beyond. For this reason it is one of the most strategic places in the world.

The reason why the Strait is so important is simple: 20% of the world’s oil passes through it. If it is closed, even for a short period of time, the impact on the international economy and the security of the West would be catastrophic. On the one hand, the price of oil would soar and, on the other hand, the U.S. Six Fleet, for example, could run out of oil.

Lately, however, the Revolutionary Guards, the forces on which Iran’s theocratic regime is based, have been interfering with the free passage of oil tankers. Not only that, but sometimes they go so far as to seize ships at gunpoint and hold them for long periods of time without any, at least overt, reaction from America

Indeed, sometimes these ships are owned by Greek interests sailing under different flags of convenience. So, apart from anything else, Greece has reason to be concerned and to contribute in any way it can to putting an end to this dangerous and unacceptable situation.

And now a series of articles in major American newspapers, such as the Wall Street Journal, are raising public awareness of this problem.

Perhaps because of this, or perhaps because the Iranians’ insolence seems to have gone beyond acceptable limits, a few days ago, according to the Associated Press, the U.S. Navy, in conjunction with that of Great Britain, intervened and prevented the Iranian Navy from seizing an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz

It’s about time. Just as it is time to intervene, in whatever way they deem effective, to force the Iranians to release the ships they are holding

It is not possible for the economy of the world to be based on the moods, revolutionary or otherwise, of Iranian fundamentalists.

Appeasement, we have been taught, is not a serious strategic option. It arms the blackmailers even more.

RELATED

Columnists
Changes in Cabinet Faces, but No Change of Course by Erdogan

 There were elements borrowed from the enthronements of sultans: After Erdogan was accorded the highest honors and worshiped as a patriarch of the Turkish nation, he was enthroned in his vast palace in Ankara in the presence of dozens of foreign dignitaries.

Columnists
Greek-American Stories: An Eagle has Soared
Columnists
Letter from Athens: Greek Smoke on the Water Clouds Refugee Pushbacks Claims

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.