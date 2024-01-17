The Pancyprian Choir Held Its Annual Dinner and Cutting of the Vasilopita

United States

ASTORIA – The Pancyprian Choir of New York held its annual dinner and traditional cutting of the Vasilopita on January 15 at Dionysos in Astoria. The event celebrated the New Year and the Choir’s accomplishments last year including the festive Christmas Concert ‘Kalanta’ which delighted the audience on December 17.

Choir Artistic and Music Director Phyto Stratis wished everyone a happy New Year and then cut the vasilopita which honors St. Basil the Great. The pieces were distributed to the members, though at press time, none had found the lucky coin which was likely in the piece cut for St. Basil.

Pancyprian Association President Philip Christopher thanked the Choir and congratulated Stratis for all his efforts through the years as Artistic and Music Director. Christopher also congratulated Pancyprian Cultural Division President Ismini Michaels and the board members and noted that they will be attending a meeting to discuss this year’s New York Greek Independence Parade which takes place April 14 and the plans for a float and the Choir’s participation. He added that the Cypriot contingent will be marching early in the parade, right after the Evzones, due to this year’s grim 50th anniversary of the illegal invasion and occupation of Cyprus.

Christopher also shared upcoming events including the screening of two films highlighting Cypriot themes at the Hellenic Cultural Center’s Thespis Theater, 25-02 Newtown Avenue in Astoria, in February. Queens of Amathus, produced and directed by Panikos Panayiotou and presented by Christina Savvas, will be screened on Friday, February 23, 7:30 PM, and Queens of Cyprus, also directed by Panayiotou, will be screened Saturday, February 24, 7:30 PM. Christopher added that an exhibition featuring photos from the 1974 invasion will be on display and demonstrations in Washington, DC, and at the United Nations in New York are also planned. He also noted that Maria Pappas, Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce President, will be honored at an event in March. Christopher concluded by wishing everyone the best for a happy New Year.

All the Choir members also shared their best wishes for a happy and healthy 2024 and everyone is looking forward to performing in this year’s upcoming concerts. Rehearsals are set to begin on Monday, January 22.