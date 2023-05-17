The Opening Gallery Presents Group Exhibition Chromocommons May 16-June 12

United States

NEW YORK – The Opening Gallery, 42 Walker Street in Manhattan, presents the group exhibition Chromocommons featuring Fathom, a selection of new works by Shoplifter/Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir and works by the artist collective The Callas, Misha Milovanovich, Leah Singer, and Tula Plumi, curated by Sozita Goudouna, May 16-June 12.

The opening will be held Tuesday, May 16, 6-8 PM, and includes a live performance by The Callas and the Callasettes: Dance by Daphne Kyriakidou with Irene Zografou and Dionisia Bosmi presenting their hand woven wearable tapestries created by The Callas.

The exhibition coincides with the release of a unique publication by Leah Singer and a signed limited edition, as well as a series of numbered prints. The history of art is inseparable from the history of color and this history is also a shared history. Chromocommons presents and puts on display sculptures, two-dimensional pieces, and live acts that explore the ways colors hint at connectivity and the ways they can be commons that enable us to create and live differently.

Visual perception is one of the most important mediums for our acquisition of knowledge and for our experience of our environment, of the physical world including our own bodies and others, while color is one of the most dominant components of our perception. Nevertheless, the physical world and the world of objects do not contain color and aren’t colored as we experience them. Color isn’t a physical property of objects; thus, our blood is not red, the sea isn’t blue, the trees aren’t green.

Fundamentally, color suggests and implies connectivity and commonality since it exists only through connectivity. As Maurice Merleau- Ponty states: “Claudel has a phrase saying that a certain blue of the sea is so blue that only blood would be more red. The color is yet a variant in another dimension of variation, that of its relations with the surroundings: this red is what it is only by connecting up from its place with other reds about it, with which it forms a constellation, or with other colors it dominates or that dominate it, that it attracts or that attract it, that it repels or that repel it. In short, it is a certain node in the woof of the simultaneous and the successive. It is a concretion of visibility, it is not an atom.” [Originally from The Visible and the Invisible, pp. 130-55 in the 1968 translation, this version from Maurice Merleau-Ponty: Basic Writings, ed. Thomas Baldwin, Routledge (2004).]

The color appearance of an object can be changed by changing the color of light that shines on it and the color of visible light depends on its wavelength. White light is composed of all of the colors of the rainbow, because it contains all wavelengths, and it is described as polychromatic light. Color glows with the light of the radiant sun and creates a relentless spectacle of sheer visibility, of an intense luminosity that can even be blinding. Drawing from our different perceptions of color, color vision deficiency and even ‘achromatopsia’ (total color blindness), the participating artists trace common interpretations of the notion of color as sensation, visual and sensorial experience, psychological property of visual experiences, mental property, representation, construction of the brain, but most importantly the formulation of commons through color perception.

