x

November 27, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Society

The Olive Oil Strict Buying, Cooking Rules: Go Greek or EVOO Only

November 27, 2023
By Associated Press
Greece Europe Olive Oil
Workers use electric combs to harvest olives from a tree as the sun rises in Spata suburb, east of Athens, Greece, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

It’s harvest time for olives to make olive oil and it’s not looking good in the world’s top regions, including Greece, because record heat followed by downpours and floods are set to bring a low yield and still soaring prices.

For connoisseurs of the product, there are certain rules to follow that they said consumers should abide by to get the best quality and also how to store the oil so it lasts – once opened, a bottle is good for as little as a month for best taste.

Forbes Senior Contributor Larry Olmsted writes that 2023 will be one of the most difficult ever for olive oil farmers and producers, especially in Greece because of the floods and with rising prices seeing thefts of the oil – and even the trees.

T.J. Robinson, a globally recognized expert on olive oil and the rare American certified to judge oils in Europe, told the site that, “The current crisis has led many mass producers to squeeze out as much oil as they can without regard for taste and then set sky-high prices for it to boot.”

What’s a consumer to do? Olive oil is the heart of the heart-healthy Mediterranean Diet and a staple in Greece since ancient times, and some farmers today are still using trees 200 years old or more.

“The bad news is that the European olive harvest this year is one of the worst in recent memory, supplies are down, prices are way up, and anytime shortages and higher prices affect a food, fraud is almost certain to follow suit,” the report said.

Don’t buy anything other than Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) and be wary of products that say the olive was “bottled in,” rather than produced in the country displaying – especially Italy, which buys from Greece and rebrands it.

“When Greece hit rock bottom during the financial crisis, there was this running joke that at least we have olives, essentially referring to the most dependable Greek food, something that saved Greeks from starvation during the most difficult periods of their long history. But the world is upside down now, isn’t it, and not even olives are there for us in any sort of reliable way, at least if this year’s harvest is any indication,” Diane Kochilas, a Greek-American cookbook author and host of the PBS television series My Greek Table told Forbes.

She has a farm on the island of Ikaria, one of the world’s five Blue Zones where many people live past 100 years old and it’s no coincidence that the best olive oil is one of the big reasons.

Kochilas attributes this in part to Greece’s extra-virgin olive oils and her selection for exports to the US from a small family operation in the famous Kalamata olive region of the Southern Peloponnese.

It’s certified Organic and made from 100% Koroneiki olives (like wine grapes, there are hundreds of varietals) and is unusually high in polyphenols and low in acidity, both desirable traits in EVOO, said the report.

“Greece is the third largest producer of olive oil and the first in consumption, so this year we definitely won’t be saying that at least we have olives,” she added, also recommending only EVOO and the best you can find or afford.

Olive Oil is actually fresh squeezed fruit juice, and it has a much shorter shelf life than most people realize and the worst time to buy is late autumn and early winter because it’s what was produced a year earlier.

“It takes about two months for the first oils to be tested, bottled, labeled, shipped by boat and distributed onto U.S. store shelves, some take up to four, and oil is at its very best within six months of production, so you are already losing time when the first shipments arrive,” the story said.

Oils from the Southern hemisphere – Australia, Chile, Argentina and South Africa – are at their best now because of the reverse of seasons and the recommendations include looking for bottles with production dates.

Olive oil deteriorates faster when exposed to air and light so store in a cupboard and never leave bottles on counters or near windows and it is best stored in cans or dark-colored glass. And smaller is better because it will be fresher longer.

RELATED

Society
Climate Change Brings Bleak Times for Greece’s Olive Oil Producers

ATHENS - Prices have already soared beyond the reach of many households in Greece and now olive oil farmers are bemoaning the effects of climate change they said will reduce their yields, the trees needing cold weather that isn’t coming.

Politics
Greece, Italy Will Triple Electricity Connections With Underwater Line
Politics
In London, Frustrated Mitsotakis Talks Stolen Marbles Reunification Deal

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Police Arrest Suspect in the Shooting of 3 Men of Palestinian Descent near the University of Vermont

Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of three young men of Palestinian descent who were attending a Thanksgiving holiday gathering near the University of Vermont campus Saturday evening.

NEW YORK – The next Loukoumi on Broadway Night takes place Friday, January 19, 2024, 7 PM, with a special performance of the inspiring new musical How to Dance in Ohio.

ATHENS – Celestyal, the award-winning, number one choice for cruise travelers to the Greek islands and beyond, is delighted to connect its customers to three new countries (Croatia, Montenegro and Italy) adding six new ports (Kefalonia, Katakolo, and Corfu in Greece; Dubrovnik in Croatia; Kotor in Montenegro; and Bari in Italy) for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The Oneg Shabbat archive was a secret project of Jewish prisoners in the Warsaw Ghetto to record their histories as they awaited deportation to Nazi death camps during World War II.

ALBANY, NY – The Albany Sons of Pericles and the Maids of Athena gathered at St.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.