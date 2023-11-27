The Olive Oil Strict Buying, Cooking Rules: Go Greek or EVOO Only

Society

Workers use electric combs to harvest olives from a tree as the sun rises in Spata suburb, east of Athens, Greece, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

It’s harvest time for olives to make olive oil and it’s not looking good in the world’s top regions, including Greece, because record heat followed by downpours and floods are set to bring a low yield and still soaring prices.

For connoisseurs of the product, there are certain rules to follow that they said consumers should abide by to get the best quality and also how to store the oil so it lasts – once opened, a bottle is good for as little as a month for best taste.

Forbes Senior Contributor Larry Olmsted writes that 2023 will be one of the most difficult ever for olive oil farmers and producers, especially in Greece because of the floods and with rising prices seeing thefts of the oil – and even the trees.

T.J. Robinson, a globally recognized expert on olive oil and the rare American certified to judge oils in Europe, told the site that, “The current crisis has led many mass producers to squeeze out as much oil as they can without regard for taste and then set sky-high prices for it to boot.”

What’s a consumer to do? Olive oil is the heart of the heart-healthy Mediterranean Diet and a staple in Greece since ancient times, and some farmers today are still using trees 200 years old or more.

“The bad news is that the European olive harvest this year is one of the worst in recent memory, supplies are down, prices are way up, and anytime shortages and higher prices affect a food, fraud is almost certain to follow suit,” the report said.

Don’t buy anything other than Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) and be wary of products that say the olive was “bottled in,” rather than produced in the country displaying – especially Italy, which buys from Greece and rebrands it.

“When Greece hit rock bottom during the financial crisis, there was this running joke that at least we have olives, essentially referring to the most dependable Greek food, something that saved Greeks from starvation during the most difficult periods of their long history. But the world is upside down now, isn’t it, and not even olives are there for us in any sort of reliable way, at least if this year’s harvest is any indication,” Diane Kochilas, a Greek-American cookbook author and host of the PBS television series My Greek Table told Forbes.

She has a farm on the island of Ikaria, one of the world’s five Blue Zones where many people live past 100 years old and it’s no coincidence that the best olive oil is one of the big reasons.

Kochilas attributes this in part to Greece’s extra-virgin olive oils and her selection for exports to the US from a small family operation in the famous Kalamata olive region of the Southern Peloponnese.

It’s certified Organic and made from 100% Koroneiki olives (like wine grapes, there are hundreds of varietals) and is unusually high in polyphenols and low in acidity, both desirable traits in EVOO, said the report.

“Greece is the third largest producer of olive oil and the first in consumption, so this year we definitely won’t be saying that at least we have olives,” she added, also recommending only EVOO and the best you can find or afford.

Olive Oil is actually fresh squeezed fruit juice, and it has a much shorter shelf life than most people realize and the worst time to buy is late autumn and early winter because it’s what was produced a year earlier.

“It takes about two months for the first oils to be tested, bottled, labeled, shipped by boat and distributed onto U.S. store shelves, some take up to four, and oil is at its very best within six months of production, so you are already losing time when the first shipments arrive,” the story said.

Oils from the Southern hemisphere – Australia, Chile, Argentina and South Africa – are at their best now because of the reverse of seasons and the recommendations include looking for bottles with production dates.

Olive oil deteriorates faster when exposed to air and light so store in a cupboard and never leave bottles on counters or near windows and it is best stored in cans or dark-colored glass. And smaller is better because it will be fresher longer.