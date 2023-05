SPORTS

With a 1-0 win over second place Lansdowne Yonkers FC (14-1-4), the first place NY Pancyprian Freedoms (16-1-2) became champions of the Metropolitan Conference of the Eastern Premier Soccer League (EPSL) on Tuesday, May 16th at Belson Stadium at St/ John’s University. With one game left in the season, the NYPF take the championship with 49 points on the season! The game winner was scored late in the second half by Shavon John Brown against a 10-men Lansdowne team than had no answers to the constant pressure applied by the NYPF.

Source: eleftheriapancyprian