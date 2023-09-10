x

Cinema

‘The Nun II’ Conjures $32.6 Million to Top Box Office

September 10, 2023
By Associated Press
Film Review - The Nun II
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene in New Line Cinema's horror thriller "The Nun II." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Like many horrors before it, bad reviews didn’t scare off moviegoers from buying tickets for ” The Nun II.” The sequel to the 2018 hit, released in 3,728 theaters by Warner Bros., topped the box office in its first weekend in North American theaters earning an estimated $32.6 million, the studio said Sunday.

Horror is perhaps the most reliably critic-proof genre, at least when it comes to opening weekend. The Michael Graves-directed sequel starring Taissa Farmiga and Storm Reid fell far short of the debut for the first film ($53.8 million), but it’s still a solid launch. “The Nun” movies are part of the so-called Conjuring universe, which now has nine films, and $2.1 billion in box office, to its name.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene in New Line Cinema’s horror thriller “The Nun II.” (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

“The Nun II” bumped Denzel Washington’s ” Equalizer 3 ” to second place in its second weekend. The Columbia Pictures release added $12.1 million, bringing its domestic grosses to $61.9 million and its worldwide earnings to $107.7 million.

Third place went to another new movie: The third installment of Nia Vardalos’s “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” which arrives 21 years after the first film became a massive sleeper hit earning some $369 million against a $5 million production budget. Released by Focus Features in 3,650 theaters, the third film earned an estimated $10 million, overwhelmingly driven by female audiences (71%) who were 25 or older (83%).

This image released by Focus Features shows Nia Vardalos, left, and John Corbett in a scene from “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.” (Yannis Drakoulidis/Focus Features via AP)

Vardalos wrote, directed and stars in “Greek Wedding 3,” which brings back John Corbett and takes the gang to Greece. AP’s Jocelyn Noveck wrote in her review that the movie, which has gotten mostly poor marks, is “like a thrice-warmed piece of baklava.”

 

