June 6, 2023

The Nikolakoses Bring Yamas to Austin: Greek Food, Scenery, Ouzo Too

June 6, 2023
By The National Herald
Burger topped with tzatziki. Photo by Louis Hansel, via Unsplash
FILE - Burger topped with tzatziki. (Photo by Louis Hansel, via Unsplash)

From Greece, with love, Hristos Nikolakos and Roxie Nikolakos’ Yamas restaurant in Austin, Texas will offer an alternative to barbeque and burgers when it opens in the college town on June 23.

The Greek couple moved there in 2000 and worked in the restaurant world but Yamas will be the first they will own and operate, said BizJournals, naming it for the Greek word for cheers, or ‘to our health’.

The landlord will know what it’s like: he’s Gus Spanos. “Rest assured, we’re planning to be part of the Austin dining scene for a long time to come,” Roxie Nikolakos said after they signed a 12-year lease.

“Of course, we’ll serve ouzo,” Roxie Nikolakos said of the anise-flavored liquor that’s a Greek favorite. “It wouldn’t be a true Greek experience without it. We want our guests to fully immerse themselves in Greek cuisine and culture,” she said.

Dimitrios Kelesoglou, a third-generation chef trained in traditional Greek cooking, will produce a menu that includes fried feta with mixed sesame, honey, and crumbled roasted walnuts, as well as grilled octopus and marinated lamb chops. Ingredients will be sourced locally, imported from Greece.

