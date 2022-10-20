x

The Newest Sport in the Olympics in 2024 Has Opportunity for Local Kids

October 20, 2022
By Associated Press
Antonio teaching Breaking

WASHINGTON – October 19, 2022 – ( Newswire.com ) The Lab Breakin’ Academy started out with just one student in 2011. Today, the academy has two locations in DC and Virginia making it the largest academy to specialize in Break Dance as a sport and art in the United States. The Olympic inclusion is creating new motivations for young athletes and parents.

Now that Break Dancing is an official Olympic Sport. It is creating an opportunity for youth dancers to dream of gold!

“We are preparing our breakers for the Olympics.” – Antonio Castillo

About The Lab Breakin’ Academy

The Academy started out with zero financing but only with a dream; a dream to create a safe place for kids to learn how to Break. Today, The Lab is considered the first academy to specialize in the sport of Breaking. The Lab’s founder Antonio Castillo, created a curriculum modeled after Tae Kwon Do in 2011 and today, the program has hundreds of kids in the Washington DC area Breaking.

In addition to the academy, Antonio also created a scoring system, a set of rules for the sport that are widely recognized in the United States.

Media Contact: Antonio Castillo | Info@thelabdc.com

Interviews:

Interviews are available with parents, as well as the founder and Breaker youth athletes and Olympic Dreamers upon request.

Contact Information:
Antonio Castillo
President
antonicastillo@thelabdc.com
+12028825221

Press Release Service by Newswire.com

Original Source: The newest sport in the Olympics in 2024 has opportunity for local kids

 

