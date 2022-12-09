The New York Stock Exchange in Blue and White for the “Greece-America Day”

General News

NEW YORK. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) donned blue and white to commemorate the “Greece-America Day”, which was held at a special ceremony in honour of our country in cooperation with Capital Link in New York. On Thursday afternoon, the Minister of Finance, Christos Staikouras, accompanied by other representatives of the Greek mission and business community, rang the closing bell of the NYSE. The ceremony was broadcast live on all major international TV networks of the HPA, as it is a highly watched event, with around 150 million viewers.

As Capital Link noted in its statement, “the active involvement of the New York Stock Exchange, the world’s largest stock exchange, contributes to the elevating and promotion of Greece to a wide global investment audience. It also demonstrates the NYSE’s support for Greece, Greek businesses, Greek shipping and the Greek community. The US capital market is a major source of capital for a growing number of Greek companies and the New York Stock Exchange plays a major role in this.

The NYSE welcomes the Greek American Issuer Day to ring The Closing Bell https://t.co/7y0jbLPbSr — NYSE 🏛 (@NYSE) December 8, 2022

Translated piece from the Athens News Agency