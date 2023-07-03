The New Parliament of Greece Sworn-in; Election of the President on Tuesday (Vid & Pics)

VIDEO

Greek lawmakers take the oath during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Athens, Greece, Monday, July 3, 2023. The new government's policy statement will be subject to a three-day debate, beginning on Thursday. The debate will culminate in a vote on Saturday, during which the new government will seek a vote of confidence from the parliament. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – The members of Parliament elected in the general elections of June 25 were sworn in on Monday, in a celebratory opening session beginning at 11:00 in the morning and in the presence of President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The first vice-president of the previous parliament, Nikitas Kaklamanis, presided over the proceedings.

After their swearing-in procedure, the MPs signed the relevant swearing-in protocol and received a folder that included – among other things – the Constitution and the Rules of Procedure of the Parliament.

The new parliament will reconvene on Tuesday for the election of the Parliament president and the presidium, based on the proposals of the parliamentary groups and parliamentary rules.

Kaklamanis will again preside of the start of the session, announcing the candidates proposed by the Parliamentary groups, while the election will take place with a roll-call vote. Ruling New Democracy has proposed the previous parliament president, Konstantinos Tasoulas. In the first round, the winning candidate must get an absolute majority of at least 151 votes. Failing that, a second round is held and the candidate with the highest number of votes is elected.

After announcing the result, Kaklamanis will then invite the new parliament president to come to the stand, take over the session and make a speech. The parliament will then briefly adjourn before returning to elect the members of the parliament presidium. Each candidate must get at least 70 votes in order to be elected.

Vote of confidence in the new government on Saturday

A three-day debate on the policy statement of the new government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis will begin on Thursday, July 6. This will conclude with a vote on Saturday, July 8, in which the new government will ask parliament for a vote of confidence.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will start the debate, followed by members of the new government, the presidents of the parliamentary groups, parliamentary spokespersons and MPs from all parties.

The debate will culminate in a roll-call vote held at midnight on the third day of the debate, at the latest, and is carried with an absolute majority of MPs present, which cannot, however, be less than two fifths (120 MPs) of the plenum.