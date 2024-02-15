The New Greek-Turkish ‘Front’: Tourism

Editorial

Now they are ‘attacking’ our tourism. In the end, they will take away a chunk of it.

I copied this from a three-page(!) spread in the Sunday New York Times: “Magnificent natural beauty, majestic weather, and rich history! […] where the art of Mediterranean living is elevated to new heights”

You would think I copied this from an advertisement by the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO). It would be a logical thought.

Unfortunately, no. I copied it from an advertisement by the Turkish Tourism Organization titled ‘Turkish Riviera, the Land of Light’.

They advertise Turkish beaches, promoting them indirectly, cleverly, as similar to our islands. They present images of carefree, happy tourists on vacation – just as they do in Greece. They present them to the American public as an alternative vacation option to that of Greece. Similar advertisements also appear on television channels. While I was watching CNN’s coverage of the election to fill the seat of George Santos, who was expelled from Congress, during a commercial break they aired an advertisement by the Turkish Tourism Organization similar to the print version.

They show a group of tourists, cheerful and joyful, enjoying the sea, the sun, and the food with a harbor in the background. If it weren’t for the Turkish logo that followed, I would be sure this was an advertisement by the Greek National Tourism Organization.

And as you may have noticed, the Turks are not limiting their tourism campaigns to social media. They are interested in older and thus more economically affluent tourists. They are not only interested in… numbers.

And they do not rest on their laurels. Of course, they do not have the Parthenon to ‘sell’, but they have something – the Greek cities of Asia Minor had their magic, and their ruins are still impressive: Pergamum, Ephesus, Attaleia, etc.

But neither should we rest on our laurels, even though we do have the Parthenon. The generations of Americans who studied the ancients at universities and became philhellenes are rapidly declining, as universities, due to lack of student interest, are reducing departments of Greek studies and the courses they offer.

What still remains is Hellenism. It is embedded in the Greek Diaspora. But this, unlike in the past, does not function automatically. It is no longer a given, as it once was, that we will inevitably go on vacation to Greece, instead of somewhere else.

I believe that Greece got the message – if they weren’t already aware – the Minister of Tourism recently visited New York where she had… significant contacts.