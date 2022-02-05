x

February 5, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.15 USD

NYC 29ºF

ATHENS 32ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to the best in independent Greek journalism starting as low as $1/week.

Subscribe

VIDEO

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris

February 5, 2022
By The National Herald
TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris
TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

RELATED

SPORTS
Beijing Olympics Open with Snowflakes & Fireworks (Vid & Pics)

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese athletes Zhao Jiawen and Dinigeer Yilamujiang stepped into the center of a newly formed snowflake and slid the Olympic torch into place — transforming the intricate crystal into a most unique cauldron.

VIDEO
Biden in NYC: Nation Must Come Together to End Gun Violence
VIDEO
Mobile Medical Units: 100 Missions. 1 Aim.

Top Stories

Church

BOSTON – In the city of Denver, Colorado, there exists a hidden treasure, a place of sacred peace, prayer, and spiritual refuge: the Holy Hermitage, called the Brotherhood of Saint George.

Church

CHERRY HILL, NJ – The Greek Afternoon School of St Thomas Greek Orthodox Church in Cherry Hill celebrated the Feast Day of the Three Hierarchs and the Greek Letters on January 31.

Food

MELBOURNE – Dimitra Papamichou is an expatriate who has been living in Australia for the last few years and is engaged in research on the Mediterranean diet.

Associations

Politics

Video

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings