TNH Foundation’s 2022 Scholarship Recipients Announced

The National Herald Foundation’s 2022 Scholarship recipients were announced Feb. 17. Photo by MD Duran, via Unsplash

NEW YORK – The National Herald Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that benefits the youth, elders, immigrants, neighborhoods and towns that have significant Greek and Greek-American populations, is proud to announce this year’s scholarship recipients.

Joanna Alexandropoulos – Stony Brook University: Bachelor of Science in Chemistry ($2000)

Ioanna Gerasimidis – West Chester University of Pennsylvania: Bachelor of Science in Biology with concentration in Microbiology | Pre-Medical Program; Minor in Psychology, Spanish | Research in Biopsychology, Behavioral Neuroscience ($2500)

Stephen Maranian – Suffolk University Law School ($1250)

Georgios Panaousis – Baruch College CUNY: Bachelor’s of Business Administration in Accounting ($1500)

Stamatia Panas – Senior at St. Demetrios Astoria, anticipated college/university: St. John’s University ($1500)

Vasilis Petropoulos – Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University ($1000)

The Foundation is committed to assisting in paying the tuition of deserving Greek and Greek-American students studying in America. The funds of the Foundation come from contributions from our readers and supports. If you would like to make a donation to the Foundation, please visit tinyurl.com/57dmsv56 and help us keep up this tradition of helping our students.

Congratulations to all the recipients!