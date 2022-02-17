x

February 17, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.14 USD

NYC 57ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

General News

TNH Foundation’s 2022 Scholarship Recipients Announced

February 17, 2022
By The National Herald
md-duran-1VqHRwxcCCw-unsplash
The National Herald Foundation’s 2022 Scholarship recipients were announced Feb. 17. Photo by MD Duran, via Unsplash

NEW YORK – The National Herald Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that benefits the youth, elders, immigrants, neighborhoods and towns that have significant Greek and Greek-American populations, is proud to announce this year’s scholarship recipients.

Joanna Alexandropoulos – Stony Brook University: Bachelor of Science in Chemistry ($2000)

Ioanna Gerasimidis – West Chester University of Pennsylvania: Bachelor of Science in Biology with concentration in Microbiology | Pre-Medical Program; Minor in Psychology, Spanish | Research in Biopsychology, Behavioral Neuroscience ($2500)

Stephen Maranian – Suffolk University Law School ($1250)

Georgios Panaousis – Baruch College CUNY: Bachelor’s of Business Administration in Accounting ($1500)

Stamatia Panas – Senior at St. Demetrios Astoria, anticipated college/university: St. John’s University ($1500)

Vasilis Petropoulos – Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University ($1000)

The Foundation is committed to assisting in paying the tuition of deserving Greek and Greek-American students studying in America. The funds of the Foundation come from contributions from our readers and supports. If you would like to make a donation to the Foundation, please visit tinyurl.com/57dmsv56 and help us keep up this tradition of helping our students.

Congratulations to all the recipients!

RELATED

General News
Matsikoudis & Fanciullo Negotiates Landmark Environmental Settlement

JERSEY CITY, NJ – One of the reasons Greek-American Bill Matsikoudis and Derek Fanciullo created their firm Matsikoudis & Fanciullo was to leverage the law to compel polluters to clean up contaminated sites.

General News
Andrea Kalliaras Fights to be Cured after a Devastating Diagnosis
General News
Greek-American School Shooter to Remain at Texas State Hospital

Top Stories

Politics

NEW YORK – New York Mayor Eric Adams met with representatives of the Greek-American community at Gracie Mansion in Manhattan on February 15.

Society

ATHENS — Efstratia Mavrapidou, who was part of a trio of older Greek women who gained international attention at the height of Europe's most recent mass migration wave for helping refugees on the island of Lesbos, has died at age 96.

Politics

ATHENS – With the memories of American support for a brutal junta rule in Greece fading almost half a century after it ended, an expanded US military presence in the country and investor interest has shifted Greece more toward the US, and away from Russia.

Church

General News

Video

Mitsotakis: A Pledge to Keep Communication Channels with Russia Open

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders confirmed their unity, their support of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and their determination to take joint action with NATO if there is an invasion of the country by Russia, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said following the conclusion of the informal summit of European Council members on the Ukraine on Thursday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings