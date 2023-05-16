x

May 16, 2023

The Museum of Cycladic Art Participates in International Museum Day May 18

May 16, 2023
By The National Herald
Museum of Cycladic Art _MG_5629
The Museum of Cycladic Art participates in International Museum Day on May 18. (Photo: Museum of Cycladic Art)

ATHENS – The Museum of Cycladic Art participates in International Museum Day with extended opening hours and free admission to the temporary exhibitions. In particular, on Thursday, May 18, the Museum will remain open until 10 PM and the public will be able to visit the exhibition ‘Homecoming: Cycladic Treasures on Their Return Journey’ as well as the new exhibition ‘ReThinking- Social Conflicts’ which opens on Thursday. The Cycladic Shop and the Cycladic Café will remain open until 10 PM.

The theme of this year’s International Museum Day celebration is ‘Museums, Sustainability, and Quality of Life,’ a theme directly linked to the vision and goals of the Museum of Cycladic Art. As part of its social responsibility, the Museum of Cycladic Art offers actions to sensitive social groups, specially designed for their needs inside and outside the Museum. The main strategic goal of the Museum is to become a cultural institution open and accessible to all. In this context, the Department of Educational and Social Programs organizes and implements programs for people over 65, people with disabilities, children and teenagers from different nationalities. Also, from 2022, the Personal Development Program ‘Collective Well-Being’ has been launched, which raises awareness of mental health issues among teenagers and the general public, the “SE EPAFI” program for people with sensory disabilities (visual impairments, hearing impaired) as well as specialized actions such as monthly guided tours in Greek sign language.

More information is available online: https://cycladic.gr/.

The Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens. (Photo: Museum of Cycladic Art)
The Museum of Cycladic Art participates in International Museum Day on May 18. (Photo: Museum of Cycladic Art)

