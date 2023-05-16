The Museum of Cycladic Art Participates in International Museum Day May 18

The Museum of Cycladic Art participates in International Museum Day on May 18. (Photo: Museum of Cycladic Art)
ATHENS – The Museum of Cycladic Art participates in International Museum Day with extended opening hours and free admission to the temporary exhibitions. In particular, on Thursday, May 18, the Museum will remain open until 10 PM and the public will be able to visit the exhibition ‘Homecoming: Cycladic Treasures on Their Return Journey’ as well as the new exhibition ‘ReThinking- Social Conflicts’ which opens on Thursday. The Cycladic Shop and the Cycladic Café will remain open until 10 PM.
The theme of this year’s International Museum Day celebration is ‘Museums, Sustainability, and Quality of Life,’ a theme directly linked to the vision and goals of the Museum of Cycladic Art. As part of its social responsibility, the Museum of Cycladic Art offers actions to sensitive social groups, specially designed for their needs inside and outside the Museum. The main strategic goal of the Museum is to become a cultural institution open and accessible to all. In this context, the Department of Educational and Social Programs organizes and implements programs for people over 65, people with disabilities, children and teenagers from different nationalities. Also, from 2022, the Personal Development Program ‘Collective Well-Being’ has been launched, which raises awareness of mental health issues among teenagers and the general public, the “SE EPAFI” program for people with sensory disabilities (visual impairments, hearing impaired) as well as specialized actions such as monthly guided tours in Greek sign language.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In